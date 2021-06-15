Parents: Know Thyself—Advice for More Connected Families

New Book Helps Parents Become More Connected with Their Families

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the Jeree Pawl quote, “How you are is as important as what you do,” author Sarah MacLaughlin has taken this thought and written Raising Humans With Heart, a book that is a loving and valuable missive for moms, dads, and caregivers everywhere.

Parents are tired, overstimulated, and plain worn out; they just want their kids to behave. But since the grown-ups are the ones in charge—and have the fully formed brains in the family—they are the leaders and emotional tone setters in the home. Parents and others who care for kids need to know about the developmental phase the children and teenagers are in, but they also need to know themselves well—so they can practice what they preach: self-awareness, good communication skills, nurturing self-care, emotional regulation, kind and effective boundaries, and conflict resolution. Because the good news is, “the kids are always watching us,” and the bad news is, “the kids are always watching us.”

This short and sassy book distills the latest parenting research and brain science for busy parents. Sarah has written an easy-to-read book that doesn’t get bogged down in theory or a ton of how-to. Engaging anecdotes from her strong-willed son’s early life offer examples of when she got it right, and when she didn’t. There is no such thing as a perfect parent and messing up and then repairing is part of every healthy relationship. Sarah illustrates how to connect—or reconnect—even when you’re not sure what parenting move you should make next. She reminds moms, dads, and other caregivers that they are human beings too, in this real, laugh-out-loud (and maybe weep, too) book.

It’s not easy for adults to cultivate and build their own emotional intelligence so they can model it for their kids, but this book reduces the struggle. Famed singer and author Raffi Cavoukian commented about Raising Humans With Heart, “This little book is a gem. A valuable, honest guide to the emotional intelligence required for conscious parenting. You’ll love it.”

About the Author

Sarah MacLaughlin is a social worker, parent educator, and author of the award-winning, bestselling book, What Not to Say: Tools for Talking with Young Children. She is a writer, trainer, and content expert for ZERO TO THREE, a national nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life. Sarah maintains a blog, writes the “Parenting Toolbox” column for Portland, Maine’s Parent & Family, and has been featured many places online, including The Huffington Post. She made many media appearances for her first book and has spoken at local schools, childcare centers, and nonprofits, as well as national conferences. Sarah is a San Francisco Bay Area native who now lives in the woods of Maine with her family, including her teenaged son who gives her plenty of opportunities to take her own advice.

About the Publisher

Raising Humans With Heart: Not a How-To Manual by Sarah MacLaughlin. June 2021. Paperback. 116 pages; $16.99. ISBN 978-1-7357256-2-8

