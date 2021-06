AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards

Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in Construction Excellence

Regardless of what was happening around us, 2020 was an exceptional year for our industry filled with outstanding projects that we are proud to honor together.” — AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to recognize member construction firms for outstanding achievements in 2020. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry.“The skill, integrity and responsibility, combined with innovative minds and vast knowledge, showcased from professionals throughout the state are to thank for the structures that improve the quality of life for those who live, work, pray, learn and play in communities throughout Georgia,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “Regardless of what was happening around us, 2020 was an exceptional year for our industry filled with outstanding projects that we are proud to honor together.”To be recognized, construction firms submitted notable projects to be judged on criteria including innovation, safety, dedication and excellence in project management. The Awards are categorized into a variety of divisions and subcategories, such as firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and winning projects were completed in Georgia during the 2020 calendar year.________________________________________________________2021 Build Georgia General Contractor First Place Award Winners:Albion General Contractors, Inc.● Atlanta Humane Society Brownfield Remediation● University of North Georgia ObservatoryAllen & Graham, Inc.● The Jesup ProjectAlston Construction● Dry Pond Road SpeculativeBalfour Beatty● King Springs Elementary School Replacement● OspreyBarnsley Construction Group● Sugar Hill Bowl ImprovementsBatson-Cook Construction● Children's Scottish Rite IMRI & ED Bay Addition● Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office● Northside Hospital Cherokee Women's Center Vertical Addition● Wellstar West Georgia Enoch Callaway Cancer CenterBrasfield & Gorrie● Columbus Coca Cola Bottling Retrofit● Georgia Aquarium Predator Exhibit● Georgia Institute of Technology Price Gilbert Library and Crosland Tower Renewal● The Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital● The Spires at Berry College● Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Emergency DepartmentBuilders 2020● Coca-Cola CRB RenovationCarroll Daniel Construction● Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy● Fieldale Farms Murrayville Plant Structural Replacement● KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Addition & Renovation● New Fox Factory Headquarters● Woodson Park Academy & YMCA Early Learning CenterChoate Construction Company● Block C at the BatteryCooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.● City of Cornelia Municipal ComplexCork Howard Construction● Emory Johns Creek Hospital Labor & Delivery Expansion● Southern Regional Medical Center CT Room 1 & 2 RenovationDuffey Southeast Construction● Doug Sanders MuseumGarbutt Construction Company● Academic and Student Success Renovation● Butts County Historical Courthouse Renovation● Oak Hill Middle School RenovationGay Construction Company● Congregation Etz Chaim - Social Hall and Sanctuary RenovationsHogan Construction Group● Jonesboro Broad Street Plaza and Streetscape● MeSun Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterHolder Construction● Park Center Phase 2● Signature Flight Support Elite TerminalJ.M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.● Bethel Towers Apartments● Southfork Pedestrian BridgeJCI Contractors● Crisp County Middle SchoolJE Dunn Construction● Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Support Center● Southeast Toyota Distributors Vehicle Processing FacilityJOMA Construction● Jackson County Historic CourthouseJTVS Builders● Common Thread SavannahJuneau Construction Company● Skylark● Star Metals ResidencesKajima Building & Design Group, Inc.● Project TCLeapley Construction● Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Interventional Radiology Lab Renovation● Siemens "Catalyst"● Whole Foods Store Support CenterMagnum Contracting, LLC● Tanger ParkMcKnight Construction● New Burke County Judicial Center● The Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art RenovationNew South Construction Company● DAYLO Aquatics Center at Camp Southern Ground● T3 West Midtown● The BrunswickNew South-Synergy, A Joint Venture● South Security Checkpoint Expansion (SSCE)NSMS, A Joint Venture● HJAIA Central Passenger Terminal Complex – Landside ModernizationParrish Construction Group● David T. Howard Middle School● Lamar County High School● Morgan County Middle and High School Campus● River Edge Recovery Center● Ronald McDonald House ExpansionPRO Building Systems, Inc.● Hennessy Ford Lincoln RedevelopmentR. K. Redding Construction, Inc.● Cedartown High School Fine Arts AdditionRA-LIN and Associates, Inc.● Carrollton High SchoolSheridan Construction● Dr. Joshua Groves Medical Office Building● Second Street BridgeSheridan Construction with Stafford Builders● Appling Middle SchoolSports Turf Company, Inc.• Mt. Zion High School and Bowdon High School Athletic FacilitiesTrident Construction Group● Happy FacesVan Winkle Construction● Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic ChurchWarren Associates, Inc.● GDCP Dormitory's E & F Exterior Window System RepairWest Construction Company● Tybee Island Marine Science Center2021 Build Georgia Specialty Contractor First Place Award Winners:Brent Scarbrough & Company● Children's Healthcare of Atlanta● Costco Dallas● Delta Ground Support EquipmentEckardt Group● Grady Flood Remediation● Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton 3rd & 4th Floor BuildoutsHarrison Contracting● The Spires at Berry CollegeMcKenney's, Inc.● Grady Memorial Hospital Flood Recovery EffortMid-South Roof Systems● Busch Drive-Building 1For more information about AGC Georgia or the Build Georgia Awards, please visit www.agcga.org # # #About AGC GeorgiaAGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org