AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards
Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in Construction Excellence
Regardless of what was happening around us, 2020 was an exceptional year for our industry filled with outstanding projects that we are proud to honor together.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to recognize member construction firms for outstanding achievements in 2020. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
“The skill, integrity and responsibility, combined with innovative minds and vast knowledge, showcased from professionals throughout the state are to thank for the structures that improve the quality of life for those who live, work, pray, learn and play in communities throughout Georgia,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “Regardless of what was happening around us, 2020 was an exceptional year for our industry filled with outstanding projects that we are proud to honor together.”
To be recognized, construction firms submitted notable projects to be judged on criteria including innovation, safety, dedication and excellence in project management. The Awards are categorized into a variety of divisions and subcategories, such as firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and winning projects were completed in Georgia during the 2020 calendar year.
________________________________________________________
2021 Build Georgia General Contractor First Place Award Winners:
Albion General Contractors, Inc.
● Atlanta Humane Society Brownfield Remediation
● University of North Georgia Observatory
Allen & Graham, Inc.
● The Jesup Project
Alston Construction
● Dry Pond Road Speculative
Balfour Beatty
● King Springs Elementary School Replacement
● Osprey
Barnsley Construction Group
● Sugar Hill Bowl Improvements
Batson-Cook Construction
● Children's Scottish Rite IMRI & ED Bay Addition
● Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office
● Northside Hospital Cherokee Women's Center Vertical Addition
● Wellstar West Georgia Enoch Callaway Cancer Center
Brasfield & Gorrie
● Columbus Coca Cola Bottling Retrofit
● Georgia Aquarium Predator Exhibit
● Georgia Institute of Technology Price Gilbert Library and Crosland Tower Renewal
● The Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital
● The Spires at Berry College
● Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Emergency Department
Builders 2020
● Coca-Cola CRB Renovation
Carroll Daniel Construction
● Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy
● Fieldale Farms Murrayville Plant Structural Replacement
● KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Addition & Renovation
● New Fox Factory Headquarters
● Woodson Park Academy & YMCA Early Learning Center
Choate Construction Company
● Block C at the Battery
Cooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.
● City of Cornelia Municipal Complex
Cork Howard Construction
● Emory Johns Creek Hospital Labor & Delivery Expansion
● Southern Regional Medical Center CT Room 1 & 2 Renovation
Duffey Southeast Construction
● Doug Sanders Museum
Garbutt Construction Company
● Academic and Student Success Renovation
● Butts County Historical Courthouse Renovation
● Oak Hill Middle School Renovation
Gay Construction Company
● Congregation Etz Chaim - Social Hall and Sanctuary Renovations
Hogan Construction Group
● Jonesboro Broad Street Plaza and Streetscape
● MeSun Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Holder Construction
● Park Center Phase 2
● Signature Flight Support Elite Terminal
J.M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.
● Bethel Towers Apartments
● Southfork Pedestrian Bridge
JCI Contractors
● Crisp County Middle School
JE Dunn Construction
● Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Support Center
● Southeast Toyota Distributors Vehicle Processing Facility
JOMA Construction
● Jackson County Historic Courthouse
JTVS Builders
● Common Thread Savannah
Juneau Construction Company
● Skylark
● Star Metals Residences
Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
● Project TC
Leapley Construction
● Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Interventional Radiology Lab Renovation
● Siemens "Catalyst"
● Whole Foods Store Support Center
Magnum Contracting, LLC
● Tanger Park
McKnight Construction
● New Burke County Judicial Center
● The Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art Renovation
New South Construction Company
● DAYLO Aquatics Center at Camp Southern Ground
● T3 West Midtown
● The Brunswick
New South-Synergy, A Joint Venture
● South Security Checkpoint Expansion (SSCE)
NSMS, A Joint Venture
● HJAIA Central Passenger Terminal Complex – Landside Modernization
Parrish Construction Group
● David T. Howard Middle School
● Lamar County High School
● Morgan County Middle and High School Campus
● River Edge Recovery Center
● Ronald McDonald House Expansion
PRO Building Systems, Inc.
● Hennessy Ford Lincoln Redevelopment
R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
● Cedartown High School Fine Arts Addition
RA-LIN and Associates, Inc.
● Carrollton High School
Sheridan Construction
● Dr. Joshua Groves Medical Office Building
● Second Street Bridge
Sheridan Construction with Stafford Builders
● Appling Middle School
Sports Turf Company, Inc.
• Mt. Zion High School and Bowdon High School Athletic Facilities
Trident Construction Group
● Happy Faces
Van Winkle Construction
● Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church
Warren Associates, Inc.
● GDCP Dormitory's E & F Exterior Window System Repair
West Construction Company
● Tybee Island Marine Science Center
2021 Build Georgia Specialty Contractor First Place Award Winners:
Brent Scarbrough & Company
● Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
● Costco Dallas
● Delta Ground Support Equipment
Eckardt Group
● Grady Flood Remediation
● Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton 3rd & 4th Floor Buildouts
Harrison Contracting
● The Spires at Berry College
McKenney's, Inc.
● Grady Memorial Hospital Flood Recovery Effort
Mid-South Roof Systems
● Busch Drive-Building 1
For more information about AGC Georgia or the Build Georgia Awards, please visit www.agcga.org.
# # #
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-218-3077
email us here