The Voices of Classic Soul Kick off the Summer with ‘The Sounds of Summer’ Virtual Concert on June 17
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute invites you to kick off your summer with us at "The Sounds of Summer" Virtual Concert performed by the Voices of Classic Soul, former members of iconic vocal groups The Temptations, The Platters, The Drifters, and The Four Tops, on Thursday, June 17 on YouTube. This world-renowned group will perform classic songs that will get you on your feet dancing and make you nostalgic for summers past. Concert attendees get to enjoy universally loved hits that transcend time—including “Under the Boardwalk,” “Stand By Me” and “My Girl”—with friends and family at this widely anticipated event.
Collectively, the Voices of Classic Soul’s respective groups have sold over 100 million records with dozens of number one hits everyone in the audience can sing along to. Voices of Classic Soul’s concert attendees are treated to incredible showmanship, classic dance moves and some of the biggest hits of all time, including “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “I Can’t Help Myself,” “The Great Pretender,” “Only You,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” and “This Magic Moment.”
This phenomenal night of music, presented by Worthington & Caron PC and Worthy Brewing, benefits cancer research at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, a nonprofit medical research institute focused on generating hope through research, support and education.
“It doesn’t get any smoother and soulful than the Voices of Classic Soul,” said Worthington & Caron partner John Caron. “They treated us to an unforgettable night of dancing at the ‘unMASKing the Cure for Cancer’ gala. And I can’t imagine a more perfect way of grooving into the summer!”
The Voices of Classic Soul “Sounds of Summer” Virtual Concert takes place on Thursday, June 17 at 5 PM PDT/8 PM EDT. Tickets are available at voicesofclassicsoul.com/sounds-of-summer/. The concert is available to watch for seven days after the performance for all ticket holders.
About Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute:
Established in 2002, the vision of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is to rapidly develop innovative ideas into effective cancer therapies. The mission of PHLBI is to generate hope through research, support, and education. PHLBI conducts this important work at its in-house research lab in Los Angeles and its supporting laboratory The Punch Lab at UCLA. It is the only nonprofit in the United States to conduct in-house research on mesothelioma.
Clare Cameron
