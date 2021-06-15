Ranosys expands its OutSystems Practice to North America
Ranosys, a Singapore-based OutSystems Solutions Partner, is expanding its low-code systems integration practice to North America.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
As a certified OutSystems Solution Partner, Ranosys and its team of developers have helped many organizations achieve their digital transformation goals using the OutSystems' low-code technology platform. With OutSystems' growing success and Ranosys' credentials in developing enterprise applications, this partnership is ready to assist North American enterprises with their digital transformation journeys.
In the expansion plan discussions with Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys, he shared that, "After our successful growth in the European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets, we are ready to expand our OutSystems Practice into North America."
He continued, "The North America low-code development market is witnessing a rapid growth rate with a CAGR of 23.4%. As a result, there is an increasing demand for systems integrators to accelerate the use of these development capabilities. By collaborating with the world's leading low-code development platform, OutSystems, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that help enable business transformation initiatives and achieve award-winning results."
OutSystems and its low-code technology has transformed enterprise application development and service delivery worldwide. Its powerful platform delivers enterprise level software that meets the dynamic consumer needs of today as well as the flexibility for the future. As a long-standing OutSystems Systems Integration Partner, Ranosys enables the robust features of the OutSystems platform with a team of architects, developers and UI/UX designers to meet the enterprise needs of both the B2B and B2C markets.
Discussing this expansion, Rob Davis, SVP, North America, said, "There is a huge gap between the demand for new digital solutions and the speed at which they can be delivered. Every organization requires fast and agile systems that adapt to new trends and help secure their position in an increasingly competitive landscape."
He further remarked, "OutSystems helps fulfill these digital transformation solution needs by enabling developers to quickly deliver the complex business requirements of today’s applications. Our expansion into North America will help bring low-code technology to this large market and help fill this solutions backlog. By aligning with OutSystems as a partner, we seek to position ourselves as a leading digital transformation organization that delivers high performance business solutions.”
In addition to being a world-class leader in digital technology solutions, Ranosys also serves clients with its product engineering and digital commerce solutions. Continuing this legacy of delivering quality and affordable solutions, Ranosys and OutSystems' partnership in North America will accelerate B2B and B2C growth, navigate the new normal and create high performing digital transformation experiences for customers and clients alike.
About OutSystems
OutSystems is a low-code platform which provides the tools for companies to develop, deploy and manage omnichannel enterprise applications. OutSystems was founded in 2001 in Lisbon, Portugal and is currently headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States, with offices in 11 countries.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a global digital consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with 8 offices in the US, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. They leverage the power of platform partnerships, experience design and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys can address each of the milestones in a company's digital transformation journey, including, planning, designing, developing, deploying and measuring digital capabilities.
