A Cryptocurrency That Will Radically Change The Real Estate Industry Is Here
FOHO Coin is Built for the Fractional Real Estate Sharing Economy.INDIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breakthrough crypto-coin that converges the worlds of Technology, Cryptocurrency and Real Estate is here. FOHO Holdings Inc., a Canadian based company promoted by Tangentia, and the Tripvillas Group, announces the launch of FOHO Coin as the new revolution in the fractional crypto-real estate space. They are all set to innovate, disrupt and transform the game. The FOHO Coin IEO is set to launch on July 27, 2021 on Ascent, by Bitbns.
FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. The ecosystem is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences with fractional ownership of residential and commercial real estate coming soon. The 3 pillars of the FOHO Ecosystem include FOHO Haus which is a blockchain-based residential fractional real estate marketplace, FOHO Work which is a blockchain-based commercial fractional real estate marketplace and FOHO Club which allows tour operators, community leaders, property management companies to bring together a group of individuals to share assets that they collectively lease or rent out and create a governance model and rules for usage that is unique to the Club. These could be rentals of holiday homes from FOHO Haus or commercial properties from FOHO Work or properties or experiences from outside the FOHO Ecosystem. The FOHO Haus and FOHO Work marketplaces will allow traditional realtors, lenders as well as a few new market participants like deal sponsors to work together to allow fractional real estate participants to trade with confidence on a trusted platform. FOHO Club would be the first to launch followed by FOHO Haus and FOHO Work, in the future.
FOHO aims to build a blockchain-based transparent and trust-incentivizing system. The FOHO platform uses the wisdom of crowds to uncover deals, while holding sellers, sponsors, organisers, realtors, lenders and other market participants accountable. FOHO is enabling the fractional real estate ecosystem of the future and the FOHO Coin is the first step to entering this shared economy.
Tangentia is a world-leading provider of digital transformation solutions headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Tangentia has helped 100s of companies including 13 Fortune 500 companies simplify their business and make an impact using cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation and Blockchain. Tangentia has been part of the Profit 500 list of fastest growing companies in Canada for 6 years in a row and Tangentia America, the US arm of the company has been listed on the INC 5000.
Tripvillas Group is one of Asia’s largest holiday homes rental companies headquartered in Singapore. Over the years, the group has complemented its core business with other arms to serve the Holiday Home industry in Asia. These include a software business, a vacation community management business, property management service, branded development of vacation communities, and so on.
Given their extensive experience that spans over 20 years as well as their well-demonstrated potential, Tangentia and Tripvillas are well equipped to launch and develop FOHO Coin.
(Registration for private placement is open at fohocoin.com)
