Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,875 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: How agent experience (AX) can drive excellence in customer experience

Digital technologies can assist customer service agents in both office and remote-working environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Industry View article by IGT on Business Reporter explains how providing an optimal working environment for customer service agents can considerably improve customer experience.

In a post-pandemic world, where the online customer service systems that were hastily deployed during Covid need to consolidate and scale, improving agent experience (AX) with digital solutions to ensure that the business stays in the game is key.

Firstly, agent assist solutions provide agents with access of customer data sitting in various data bases, so they can have relevant customer data at their fingertips at all times. Data analytics. meanwhile, enable them to improve continuously by highlighting #what worked in the past and how current systems need to be tweaked.

Automation and skill-based routing liberate agents from repetitive jobs and enable them to make the most of their best skills, thus enhancing personal fulfilment in their jobs. Meanwhile, alternating between customer service and off-phone tasks gives them a fresh air of variety.

In work-from-home settings, it’s key that agents always feel connected to their organisation and colleagues, as feeling isolated can lead to insecurity and, eventually, to burn-out.

Employee monitoring, when done well, doesn’t only provide tools for employers to detect any drops in agents’ efficiency, but it can also help identify and remove friction points that are persistent sources of frustration for agents.

To learn more about way of improving agent experience, read the article.

•• About Business Reporter ••

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

•• About IGT Solutions ••

IGT Solutions (IGT) is committed to simplify complex customer interactions while delivering a seamless experience. It provides integrated BPM, Technology and Digital Services & Solutions for clients across industries. IGT’s global footprint consists of 19 delivery centres in China, Philippines, Malaysia, India, UAE, Romania, Spain, Colombia and the USA.

www.igtsolutions.com

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: How agent experience (AX) can drive excellence in customer experience

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.