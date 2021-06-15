Lit Support 365 Announces Opening of New Offices in California
Lit Support 365, a leading innovative legal practice support company, announces the opening of two new offices in Costa Mesa, CA.
This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our servicing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the company.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365 Opens New Offices in California
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lit Support 365 managed to navigate and expand with offices in Costa Mesa and surrounding area. On the heels of opening a new production office in Tustin, CA, Lit Support 365 has expanded once again. The two new offices in Costa Mesa, CA further positions the firm to handle the high demand of support needed as the nation lifts Covid-19 restrictions and returns to pre-pandemic workloads. This latest expansion comes on the heels of strong first and second quarter growth for the company and is one of several new investments Lit Support 365 has made in recent months. Through expansion, Lit Support 365 has and will continue to provide the highest quality of legal support services and meet the growing demands of legal support while minimizing client costs.
“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of the new locations in Costa Mesa, California” says Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our servicing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the company.”
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
