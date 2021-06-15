ANIL UZUN Is on A New Project Called: Innovations in Music
ANIL UZUN is embarking on a New Project called: Innovations in MusicLIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, an independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey is embarking on a new project called Innovation in Music that will offer workshops and educational events for the musicians.
Innovation in Music is a new project to bring together cutting-edge research on new innovations in the field of music production, technology, performance and business. The project is funded by ANIL UZUN himself and it is contributed by well-respected researchers and practitioners in the music industry.
ANIL UZUN says “As a musician and a producer that has been in the industry for many years I have been longing for this kind of project that covers on a range of topics from cybersecurity, to accessible music technology, performance techniques and the role of talent shows within music business. I wanted professionals and researchers like me to be a companion with an interest in the music industry.”
The project will offer workshops including the subjects below:
How to define a signature in music and develop it
Innovation in Music technology
Songwriting and composition - Improvising
Accessible music technology - How to Design
Digital technologies in music
Digital Collaboration with the audience
Development process of the artist within the music industry
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
