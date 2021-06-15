Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Mike Finkel
Mike’s latest book, A Stranger In the Woods, is about a man who spent 27 years in the woods of Maine without coming in contact with a person or lighting a fire.
I believe that everybody has a fascinating story to tell, and nobody, if you ask the right questions, is really boring”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Finkel’s bio reads more like Indiana Jones than a Journalist. He has traveled the world in his work for various magazines including climbing volcanos, delving into caves, meeting with native tribes in Tanzania, ascending the mountains of Afghanistan, hunting for extremely rare mushrooms in Tibet, and even investigating the black market human organ trade. He has written various, nonfiction books across a wide range of topics and has another on the way.
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Mike Finkel joins Brilliant Miller to discuss his latest book, A Stranger In the Woods, which revolves around a man who spent 27 years in the woods of Maine without ever coming in contact with a single person or even lighting a fire. They talk about Mike’s unique creative process, how he chooses the topics for his books, and they talk about how unique and valuable ever person’s story is.
Topics Discussed:
• The life of a writer
• Studying the world’s last hermit
• How to develop crucial interviewing skills
• No story is boring
• Pursuing what interests you
Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/UvyG_dUpTOY and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Mike Finkel guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/mike-finkel/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/lessons-from-27-years-alone-in-the-woods-and-other-incredible-tales/.
Mike Finkel Podcast Interview