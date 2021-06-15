Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2021 at approximately 0301 hours

STREET: 3455 East Main Street

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bryce Bernardine

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007      

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 06/12/2021 at approximately 0301 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle roll over at 3455 East Main Street in Richmond, Vermont.  Troopers along with Williston PD responded to the area.  The operator was identified as Bryce Bernardine (23) of Bolton.  Investigation indicated that Bernardine was traveling East on Route 2 when they veered off the roadway, colliding with a tree causing the vehicle to come to rest on its side. 

 

Bernardine was transported to UVM Medical Center by Richmond Rescue for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.  Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.

 

 

 

 

