Derby Barracks / Theft / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501934
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 @ approximately 1701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Village of Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown Male
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Abigale VanLuvender
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen wallet that had occurred on 06/12/2021 at approximately 2230 hours. The wallet was stolen out of the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans. Through further investigation, troopers were able to review surveillance footage at the store and could see a male leave with the wallet. Pictures of the male and the vehicle he was operating are listed above. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.