Derby Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501934

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 @ approximately 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Village of Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown Male

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Abigale VanLuvender

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen wallet that had occurred on 06/12/2021 at approximately 2230 hours. The wallet was stolen out of the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans. Through further investigation, troopers were able to review surveillance footage at the store and could see a male leave with the wallet. Pictures of the male and the vehicle he was operating are listed above. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.