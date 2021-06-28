Respect My Region’s Launches the First North American Weed Tour Searching For The Best Weed In The U.S. And Canada
Respect My Region presents the first-ever North American Weed Tour, a look at the legal cannabis industry with 80+ podcast episodes, live streams, and more.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), a privately owned and operated music, cannabis, and technology company with operations across North America is pleased to debut the first-ever North American Weed Tour (NAWT).RMR will host 80+ podcast episodes and Instagram Live Streams with the goal of showcasing products, retailers, farms, labs, kitchens, ancillary services, and technology that has proven to be successful and/or valuable to the industry as a whole.
Starting August 1st to December 15th 2021, the North American Weed Tour will give their audience a behind-the-scenes view into the legal cannabis industries across the United States and Canada.
“Following the enthusiastic support of the West Coast Weed Tour over the last three years, we want consumers to discover products and brands that are safe, premium in nature, and also affordable if possible.” said Joseph Brabo, Co-owner of Respect My Region.
RMR and its partners aim to provide a real-time day-to-day view of weed culture and the cannabis industry across North America.
“Our North American Weed Tour’s ‘soft launch’ began on June 1st and has already been met with high demand,” said Respect My Region CEO and founder, Mitch Pfeifer. “Numerous cannabis brands, retailers, and ancillary companies in California, Oklahoma, Washington D.C, Michigan, Canada, Arizona, New York, Washington State, Oregon, Nevada, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois have already confirmed their participation with our podcast, the Instagram live stream, and a ton of interview-style featured articles.”
Media and PR partnerships for the 2021 North American Weed Tour include Beard Bros Pharms, Boston Cannabis Week, The Bluntness, Cannabis Law Report, Heady NJ, Illinois News Joint, The Cannigma, OMS Organics Rolling Papers and Swank Public Relations.
About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. Throughout Q1 and Q2 of 2021, RMR has increased monthly revenue along with their Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram likes, followers, and overall engagement across social media. Respect My Region is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. RMR offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.
Mitch Pfeifer
Respect My Region
+1 509-899-4819
mitch@respectmyregion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn