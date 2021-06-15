South Africa offers investment opportunities to Asia Pacific investors
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and joint sponsors, Citi and Absa Bank collaborate to host the annual SA Tomorrow Investor conference.HONG KONG, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and joint sponsors, Citi and Absa Bank are collaborating to host the annual SA Tomorrow Investor conference, which aims to showcase the country’s array of investment opportunities to investors in the Asia Pacific region, mainly from Hong Kong and Singapore.
“Asia is one of the few regions expected to grow this year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting growth of 7.6% in the broader Asia Pacific region, with China alone expected to grow 8.4%. Our deep and liquid capital markets offer attractive opportunities for Asian investors looking to diversify offshore and gain exposure to Africa’s future growth,” said JSE CEO Leila Fourie.
Prospects abound in other sectors such as financial services, technology, renewable energy, and transport.
The conference will be held virtually from 17 to 18 June 2021. It will bring together institutional investors, CEOs of large listed companies, bankers, investment advisors, policy makers and financial markets regulators to deliberate on ways to unlock new and existing investment opportunities. The South African delegation will include the President of South Africa, his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Investors from the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates will also participate in the conference.
“With the global disruption to markets caused by COVID-19, investment will be vital to accelerate South Africa’s economic recovery. South Africa’s economic potential and investment opportunities are huge, and our partnership will help ensure that international investors and South African businesses are able to capitalise on trade and investment opportunities, now and in the future. I expect the conference will demonstrate what has been achieved, and establish a platform for what can be done, working in collaboration in the future,” says Citi Country Officer, Peter Taylor.
“We are very excited at the opportunity to be involved with this conference that demonstrates to international investors, that South Africa is open for business. As a leading Pan African financial services institution, we always seek to be involved with platforms that seek to build on the great investment opportunities across our continent, that drive economic growth and jobs,” said Absa CIB CEO, Charles Russon.
ABOUT THE JSE
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world class, socially responsible products, and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives, and debt markets. It prides itself as being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for over 130 years.
As a leading global exchange, the JSE co-creates, unlocks value & makes real connections happen.
www.jse.co.za
ABOUT CITI
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.
ABOUT Absa Group Limited
Absa Group Limited (‘Absa Group’) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.
Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.
Absa operates in 14 countries. The Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has representative offices in Namibia and Nigeria, and securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States.
For further information about Absa Group Limited, please visit www.absa.africa
南非金融界為香港等亞太地區投資者拓展海外投資機會
香港，2021 年 6 月 15 日 -- 南非約翰內斯堡證券交易所（Johannesburg Stock Exchange，JSE）與聯合贊助商花旗集團（Citi）及南非聯合銀行（Absa Bank）舉辦年度 SA Tomorrow 投資者高峰會，旨在向主要來自香港和新加坡的亞太地區投資者展示該國的一系列投資機會。
JSE 行政總裁 Lella Fourie 表示：「亞洲是其中一個少數被市場預計能夠在今年錄得經濟增長的地區 — 國際貨幣基金組織 (IMF) 預測整個亞太地區的增長率為 7.6%，而單單是中國便預計將增長 8.4%。因此，對尋求多元化、離岸並期望接觸持續增長的非洲市場的亞洲投資者而言， JSE 深化且流通量高的資本市場將會為其提供極具吸引力的機會。」
SA Tomorrow 投資者高峰會將於 2021 年 6 月 17 日至 18 日舉行，屆時機構投資者、大型上市公司的行政總裁、銀行家、投資顧問、政策制定者和金融市場監管機構將聚首一堂，探討如何在
市場所認爲的極具前景行業中 — 金融服務業、科技界別、可再生能源界別和運輸業等其他領域，解鎖及創造投資機會。除此之外，來自英國和阿拉伯聯合酋長國的投資者亦將會參與高峰會，與亞太地區投者交流心得。
Citi 地區總經理 Peter Taylor 表示：「由於新型冠狀病毒病疫情對全球市場造成的影響，投資對於加速南非地區的經濟復甦攸關重要。南非擁有龐大的經濟潛力和投資機會，我們的合作夥伴關係將有助於確保國際投資者和南非企業隨時隨地都能夠利用貿易和投資機會，積極發展。高峰會將會展示已取得的成就，並建立一個平台，讓各界能夠在未來共同合作，實現不同理念。」
Absa 企業及投資銀行行政總裁 Charles Russon 表示：「我們很高興有機會參與是次高峰會，向國際投資者宣揚一個十分重要的信息 — 南非地區非常歡迎並開放與國際企業合作。作為行業領先的泛非金融服務機構，我們一直積極參與旨在建立整個非洲大陸龐大投資機會的平台，從而推動經濟增長和就業機會。」
關於南非約翰內斯堡證券交易所
南非約翰內斯堡證券交易所是擁有130 年歷史的金融產品交易平台。作爲一間具開拓性並聯繫全球交易所的集團，JSE 通過為投資者提供值得信賴、全球首屈一指並履行社會負責的產品和服務，實現包容經濟增長。JSE 提供安全、高效的一級和二級資本市場，當中涵蓋證券、股票、衍生工具和債務市場。JSE 對於能夠成為本地和國際投資者在初次嘗試接觸非洲大陸領先資本市場的首選平台而感到自豪。 JSE 是目前全球市值最大的 20 間證券交易所之一，並且是非洲最大的證券交易所。
作為領先的全球交易所，JSE 與金融界別共同創造及解鎖價值，實現真正的聯繫世界。
如欲了解更多南非約翰內斯堡證券交易所的資料，歡迎瀏覽 www.jse.co.za 。
關於南非聯合銀行集團
南非聯合銀行集團在約翰內斯堡證券交易所上市，是非洲最大的多元化金融服務集團之一。
南非聯合銀行集團提供整合的產品和服務，當中涵蓋個人和商業銀行業務、企業和投資銀行業務、財富和投資管理以及保險。
集團在 14 個國家/地區營運，包括在博茨瓦納、加納、肯尼亞、毛里求斯、莫桑比克、塞舌爾、南非、坦桑尼亞（Absa Bank Tanzania 和 National Bank of Commerce）、烏干達和讚比亞的銀行擁有大多數的股權，及在博茨瓦納、肯尼亞、莫桑比克、南非洲和讚比亞營運保險服務。南非聯合銀行集團更在納米比亞和尼日利亞設有代理辦事處，並在英國和美國設有證券公司。
請瀏覽 www.absa.africa 以了解更多關於南非聯合銀行集團的詳情。
