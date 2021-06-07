JetClub Secures Air Operating Certificate from Maltese Authority
Business aviation brand JetClub has been awarded an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate & can begin passenger flights.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched business aviation fractional ownership brand, JetClub, has been awarded its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate and can now begin fractional and charter passenger flights.
JetClub CEO & Founder, Vishal Hiremath commented: “Over the past 12 months, we have been preparing to open JetClub in Europe. The most important part of this process is satisfying stringent safety standards of a commercial Air operating certificate (AOC). Receiving an AOC is a testament that we as an operator have met and exceeded the exceptionally high operating standards of the Maltese and EU Authorities. As meeting such high standards is extremely challenging, receiving an AOC is an important milestone for JetClub.”
Charles Pace, Director General for Civil Aviation at Transport Malta CAD added: “To obtain an AOC, an operator must meet high regulatory, safety and operational standards. Applicants go through a rigorous process and should be able to demonstrate that the operator will be able to carry out the safe operation of commercial aviation services. In JetClub’s case, the company meets Transport Malta and EASA standards and can now operate passenger flights. We welcome and are proud to have JetClub as part of the Maltese and European aviation, transport, and travel ecosystem”
The process to obtain an AOC is thorough and exhaustive. While issuing an AOC, the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate looks for qualified, experienced personnel holding key positions in the company along with evidence of operational capability, safety standards, maintenance oversight, and proper documentation. Malta was selected by JetClub as the certifying authority because it is highly regarded as having stringent safety standards, a professional transport authority, and competent staff with an aviation-friendly environment.
JetClub, along with its sister company in the US, Jet It, is the world’s largest operator of the HondaJet. The company launched in Europe after two years of rapid expansion in the US. JetClub seeks to meet the needs of businesses and individuals that are looking for a more efficient, lower cost, and transparent approach to owning or chartering an aircraft. JetClub is based upon a fractional ownership business model, with a hybrid charter option for those not ready to buy.
Having successfully established a presence in the US, and Europe, JetClub plans to expand further as the company looks to offer the same level of accessibility and superior service worldwide.
About JetClub
JetClub is an innovative business aviation company that offers its members the newest, most responsible jet aircraft via a sharing economy. JetClub’s hybrid fractional ownership and private jet charter business model provides members with an affordable, transparent, private travel solution. Members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without undergoing the traditional hassle and expense related to jet administration and operations. JetClub has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics, and international operations. A world class concierge team manages all travel details and provides best in class service and trip support. JetClub is co-founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales and serves Europe, Asia, South Asia, and South America.
About Jet It
Jet It Is a hybrid fractional ownership company operating the world’s largest fleet of HondaJets. It was established in 2018 by co-founders Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales to offer a high-quality cost-effective solution to private jet ownership. Jet It primarily serves the US and Canadian markets.
About Transport Malta – the Civil Aviation Directorate
The Civil Aviation Directorate has a range of responsibilities and offers a selection of services to ensure the safety of those involved and to regulate all practices. The Civil Aviation Directorate is responsible for:
• The safety of aircraft
• Aircraft and aerodrome operators
• Air navigation service providers
• The licensing of aeronautical personnel
• The conclusion of international air services agreements
