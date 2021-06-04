AVIATION SAFETY ASIA TO OFFER US$15,000 VACCINATION INCENTIVE
To encourage the re-opening of borders, Aviation Safety Asia has announced it is offering a USD $15,000 incentive to encourage vaccination participation.HONG KONG, SAR CHINA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4 June 2021, Hong Kong -
To support the global aviation industry and encourage the re-opening of international borders, Aviation Safety Asia has announced it is offering a USD $15,000 incentive to encourage vaccination participation.
The incentive is open worldwide to any business and general aviation jet operator, including and extended to special mission, aeromedical, and any other jet aviation entity that is eligible for accreditation under the ICAO International Standard for Business Aviation Operations (IS-BAO).
The initiative is offered in the form of one complimentary renewal accreditation audit, which is usually conducted over two-to-three days. The audit covers the full breadth of aviation management company operations, including safety management systems (SMS), security, and aircraft maintenance. To participate, operators must evidence that their full staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 1 August 2021 whereby a winner will be randomly selected.
Dane Williams, Director of Aviation Safety Asia, commented: "Increasing the vaccination rates of aviation staff is a key element to ensure the safety of all in our industry and those we serve. We see increased vaccination as being fundamental to protecting against the global pandemic. We are eager to do our part to support those operators that have been negatively financially impacted at this time. We want nothing more than for the international borders to re-open safely, for economies to be rebuilt, and jobs protected.”
Aviation Safety Asia continues to encourage its own colleagues to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the people around them. In addition to the two days of special leave announced for their staff (to be taken after the second dose of the vaccine), the company today confirmed that they have achieved their goal of having all staff fully vaccinated by 30 May 2021.
How to Access the Complimentary US$15,000 IS-BAO Registration Safety Audit
Participating operators should be registered with IS-BAO as of 1 June 2021 and evidence that all permanent staff are fully vaccinated before 01 August 2021. One operator will be randomly selected in August 2021 and the audit must be completed prior to 15 December 2021. The renewal accreditation is available for an audit of Stage One, Two, or Three of the IS-BAO program.
More details, along with the official Terms & Conditions are available here: https://aviationsafety.asia/aviation-safety-asia-to-offer-us15000-incentive-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccination-among-corporate-business-aviation-community/
About Aviation Safety Asia
Aviation Safety Asia offers a full service for audits, gap analysis and review within the dynamic environment that is corporate aviation.
ASA also offers aviation safety and business consulting, including third-party safety/quality management, all conducted by its highly qualified in-house industry experts. Utilising the expertise at its fingertips, the company is uniquely placed to conduct an IS-BAO assessment faster and more cost-effectively than any other organisation within the region.
Visit Aviation Safety Asia’s website at www.aviationsafety.asia
About IS-BAO
The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) was established by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, as a recommended code of best practices designed to help flight departments worldwide achieve high levels of safety and professionalism. IS-BAO is an industry-standard built for operators, by operators that provides standards based on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).
Both the FAA and CAA in Canada recognize IS-BAO as meeting the ICAO standard and encourage participation. The European Committee for Standardization (CEN) also recognizes IS-BAO as an industry standard for business aircraft operations.
