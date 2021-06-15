Affordable Housing Advocate Pens Book on How to Avoid Becoming Homeless in Case of Eviction
Book includes links to resources, worksheets and support group informationTALLAHASSEE, FLA., USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the national moratorium on evictions set to expire on June 30, a new book is available on Amazon offering tips and a plan of action on how to avoid becoming homeless in case of eviction.
“Evicted...Now What?!: How to Avoid Homelessness After Getting Kicked Out,” by affordable housing advocate and former homeless shelter worker J.R. Lewis, can be purchased as a Kindle edition on Amazon for 99 cents. The book includes references and links to various resources, worksheets and information about support groups.
In the book, Lewis draws on her years of working at a shelter in New York and on her experience surviving and then fleeing an abusive relationship that ended with an eviction.
Lewis said the COVID-19 pandemic created an epidemic of housing insecurity, motivating her to stand up more than usual for those without a home.
“Allow a guiding hand to help you back on your feet and give you the tools to plot your course,” Lewis said. “Be confident in the knowledge that you are not alone and, most importantly, there is no shame in what happened to you. You have support. Now, there are more resources than ever to see you through.
“Life-changing moments, like receiving an eviction notice, can catapult us into shame and despair. But you aren’t the first. And you won’t be the last,” Lewis said.
Lewis, whose birth name was Jennifer Rena’ Lewis, lives in Florida, where she advocates to end homelessness. Prior to moving to the Sunshine State, she worked five years at Haven House Bridges Homeless Shelter in Long Island, New York.
On her days off, you can find J.R. baking her delicious red velvet cake and enjoying time with friends.
More information about Lewis can be found by visiting her website, jrlewis.co.
“Evicted...Now What?!: How to Avoid Homelessness After Getting Kicked Out” can be purchased at amazon.com.
