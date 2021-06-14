Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks // DUI-Drugs / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302307

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN BUTLER                      

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 AT APPROXIMATLEY 1120 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. HILL ROAD, WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, LSA

 

ACCUSED: CHRISTINA CHATLOS                                           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/14/21, at approximately 1120 hours, the Vermont State Police was called to

the area of S. Hill Road Williamstown, for a report of an operator of a

motor vehicle who was suspected to be impaired. Prior to State Police arrival

the vehicle backed into another vehicle and departed the scene.

 

Troopers located the vehicle on VT RT 110 and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

The operator was identified as Christina Chatlos, 35, of Williamstown. 

 

Chatlos displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to

the Middlesex Barracks for processing.  She is scheduled to appear in Orange

County Superior Court - Criminal Division for the offenses of DUI-Drugs and

Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/14/21 0800 hrs       

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

