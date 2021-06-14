Middlesex Barracks // DUI-Drugs / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302307
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN BUTLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 AT APPROXIMATLEY 1120 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. HILL ROAD, WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, LSA
ACCUSED: CHRISTINA CHATLOS
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/14/21, at approximately 1120 hours, the Vermont State Police was called to
the area of S. Hill Road Williamstown, for a report of an operator of a
motor vehicle who was suspected to be impaired. Prior to State Police arrival
the vehicle backed into another vehicle and departed the scene.
Troopers located the vehicle on VT RT 110 and conducted a motor vehicle stop.
The operator was identified as Christina Chatlos, 35, of Williamstown.
Chatlos displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to
the Middlesex Barracks for processing. She is scheduled to appear in Orange
County Superior Court - Criminal Division for the offenses of DUI-Drugs and
Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/21 0800 hrs
COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191