Two Halves Creates a New Kind of Agency, Building Strategic Connections Between Brands and Freelancers

An agency bridging the gap between brands and the freelancers, Gruhin has begun to build a database of highly skilled freelance talent to work with clients.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Halves Creates a New Kind of Agency, Building Strategic Connections Between Brands and FreelancersIn a new model of work, Two Halves fosters support, collaboration and connection to energize an alternative to traditional agenciesTwo Halves, a new kind of agency, has launched as a strategic alternative to the traditional agency model. Founder, Melissa Gruhin, went from full-time to independent consultant in 2019 and saw firsthand how difficult it can be to make it on your own in the world of freelance. From these experiences, Gruhin decided to create a space where both clients and freelancers can find aligned partnerships and be seen, heard and most importantly, supported in their endeavors.An agency rooted in bridging the gap between brands and the freelance economy, Gruhin has already begun to build out a database of highly skilled freelance talent in a variety of marketing aligned capacities to work with clients. Clients will become strategic partners before diving into execution and during execution, they can be very hands-on in the selection process of their custom-curated freelance team.Gruhin is adamant about enhancing the freelance lifestyle. Two Halves was founded on the basis of freelance work and provides opportunities for freelancers to connect, cultivate relationships and work for their ideal clients. She is also committed to fostering a values driven business to attract aligned freelancers and clients. Their values are: Strategy, Empathy, Transparency, Opportunity, Mentorship and Respect.“The freelance economy continues to boom, and my dream is to help freelancers thrive and show brands the benefit of working with incredible independent talent,” says Gruhin.Gruhin’s past roles have been at Buzzfeed, FOX Broadcasting, and Netflix, among others. Honing her skills in strategic storytelling and combining her mission of creating a collaborative space for brands and freelancers, Two Halves was born."When it comes to advertising and marketing, it takes a team to get things done. Hiring a freelancer is a great start. Yet, most often, freelancers specialize in one particular area, leaving gaps unfulfilled. Two Halves solves that problem by bringing together a team customized for each and every client. It's a great concept that takes the virtual agency model and gives it a facilitator, benefiting both clients and freelancers alike." —Julie Cortés, Freelance Rockstar, Founder of The Freelance Exchange of Kansas CityTwo Halves is officially launched! As a brand, you can find your freelance talent and as a freelancer, you can join our database for FREE! Visit our new website: www.twohalves.one Follow our Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin @twohalvesagency for updates.###Two Halves is a new kind of agency, building strategic connections between brands and freelancers.Melissa Gruhin, Founder of Two Halves, a custom-tailored marketing agency for both brands and freelancers. Melissa is a brand and content strategist with a decade of experience in branded, scripted, stand-up entertainment and digital media marketing. Her past roles have been at Buzzfeed, FOX, and Netflix, among others. Honing her skills in strategic storytelling and combining her mission of creating space where both clients and freelancers feel seen, heard, and most importantly, supported, Two Halves was born. In her free time, Melissa loves to hike, bike, bake and go for long walks on the beach with her dog. It also must be stated that the best food in the world is grilled cheese and this is not up for debate.