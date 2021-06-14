Annual maintenance work continues on Kennedy Bridge and Sorlie Memorial Bridge in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Minnesota Department of Transportation are performing maintenance work on both the Kennedy Bridge and Sorlie Memorial Bridge from June 14-17.

Maintenance to the Kennedy Bridge will take place June 14-15 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and the Sorlie Memorial Bridge will have maintenance work completed from June 15-17 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. In both cases the road will be reduced to one lane with a width limit of 10 feet.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

