Annual maintenance work continues on Kennedy Bridge and Sorlie Memorial Bridge in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Minnesota Department of Transportation are performing maintenance work on both the Kennedy Bridge and Sorlie Memorial Bridge from June 14-17.

Maintenance to the Kennedy Bridge will take place June 14-15 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and the Sorlie Memorial Bridge will have maintenance work completed from June 15-17 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. In both cases the road will be reduced to one lane with a width limit of 10 feet.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

