June 14, 2021 - Workforce Readiness: Texas Workforce Commission Supports Continuing Technical Education Programs with $860,579 in Dual Credit Grants

AUSTIN- The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a total of $860,579 in Dual Credit and Technical Education grants to six Texas independent school districts ( ISD ) to purchase, repair or replace equipment to support new or existing continuing technical education programs in an effort to respond to industry demands for skilled workers in technical fields wherein high school students can enroll in postsecondary classes, while simultaneously completing high school coursework.

“ TWC is proud to partner with Texas high schools and community colleges as we continue our efforts to close the middle skills gap,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Providing Texas students with pathways to high demand, exciting careers positions Texas to continue as a leader in the nation’s economy.”

Dual credit programs respond to industry demands for skilled workers in technical fields, while helping high school students prepare for employment or education opportunities, and are essential to meeting the needs of both our workforce and our employers. To address this, TWC partners with public community, state and technical colleges under an agreement with Texas Independent School Districts to expand dual-credit and career and technical education ( CTE ) programs through the Skills Development Funds. Funds are awarded to support, create and expand dual-credit and CTE programs that are highly technical in nature, address local demands for high-skill, in-demand and high-wage industries, and allow high school students to complete college credit hours.

“These grants open doors to career opportunities for high school students because they provide the tools and equipment they need to gain the skills that high-demand industries are looking for,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Building strong links between education and industry are one of the many ways we make sure Texas students have stepping stones towards rewarding careers.”

Dual credit and technical education programs are funded to respond to industry demands for skilled workers in technical fields. High school students can enroll in postsecondary classes, while simultaneously completing high school coursework. This gives students the ability to get a jumpstart on their education or career goals as they earn credits toward a degree or professional credential while still in school.

“The Dual Credit program provides students with the knowledge they need to be confident and the workforce skills they need to be competitive in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “One of the reasons that Texas is the best place to do business is because of the innovative collaborations with educational institutions, Texas employers and the Texas Workforce Commission.”

The 6 Dual Credit grant recipients are:

Latexo ISD received $44,354 for a health science program.

Utopia ISD received $95,185 for a welding program.

Rosebud-Lott ISD received $118,851for a welding program.

Raymondville ISD received $160,885 for a nursing and health sciences program.

Zapata County ISD received $219,981for a welding program.

Lasara ISD received $219,997 for a welding program.

Employers, schools and students interested in learning more about dual credit programs and the Skills Development fund are encouraged to visit Skills.TexasWorkforce.org and connect with their local workforce solutions office with links and locations available at TexasWorkforce.org.

