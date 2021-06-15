How to Talk About Affirmative Action – The Right Way

JOBfindah webinar to discuss how businesses should craft diversity and inclusion messaging.

CONCORD, MA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOBfindah Network, a leading provider of SaaS-based OFFCP compliance management and diversity recruiting solutions, announced today that Matt Nusbaum, Director BCG Institute of Workforce Development will be presenting in the upcoming JOBfindah webinar on June 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm EDT.

Matt will discuss how recruiting and compliance professionals can develop a clear, consistent message for affirmative action that increases buy-in from executive suites to rank-and-file employees in the field to steer organizations to successful diversity and inclusion strategies.

Affirmative action is essential for building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and it is mandatory for regulatory OFCCP compliance for organizations that do business directly or indirectly with the federal government. However, negative connotations often accompany the term “affirmative action”, and headlines tend to focus on unlawful quotas, set-asides, point systems that make some people believe that affirmative action is about taking something from one group and giving it to another. However, the purpose of affirmative action is exactly the opposite. This session focuses on the language that HR leaders should use when discussing affirmative action. How leaders talk about it matters, and they have to include everyone in the conversation to overcome any resistance.

“Leaders need to free themselves from regulatory language that presents a barrier to understanding, or worse, fosters misunderstanding and confusion.” said Matt Nusbaum, Director of BCGi, “It is important to strip away all the “noise” to develop a clear, consistent, and impactful message”.

To assist with diversity recruiting and regulatory OFCCP compliance of its clients, JOBfindah offers comprehensive solutions for automatic job distribution to thousands of local diversity organizations and workforce centers along with job posting on various diversity job boards and state employment service job banks. Besides, it offers an industry-leading Outreach Partner Relationship Management System (OPRMS) to help engage in one-to-one outreach to career counselors, campus recruiters, local veteran employment representatives, and rehabilitation experts in local community organizations.

“While regulatory compliance for affirmative action and recruitment outreach is mandatory for federal contractors, workforce diversity is essential for all businesses,” said Rathin Sinha, Founder, and CEO of JOBfindah Network. “We enable businesses to reach their OFCCP compliance and diversity recruiting goals with technology, processes, and expertise. Such webinars help our users stay abreast of best practices and learn from each other”.

There is no fee for attendance, but registration is required. The webinar is approved for a 1-hour credit by the Human Resources Certification Institute. Interested parties may register for the webinar at this link: https://bit.ly/34o10Wx.

About JOBfindah Network:

JOBfindah Network is a leading provider of SaaS-based OFFCP compliance management and diversity recruiting technology and solutions helping businesses hire better talent, boost workplace diversity, and ensure compliance with the EEOC and OFCCP regulations for recruitment such as VEVRAA, Section 503, and EO11246. Top organizations nationwide use JOBfindah to minimize compliance audit risk and maximize diversity recruiting results. Find more details at www.jobfindah.com

About Matt Nusbaum:

Matt Nusbaum is the Director of BCG Institute for Workforce Development (BCGi) at Biddle Consulting Group.

He consults federal contractor employers regarding the nondiscrimination and affirmative action requirements enforced by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) of the U.S. Department of Labor. He also regularly consults on other related labor and employment law requirements. Find more information at https://biddle.com/