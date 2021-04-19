Diversity Outreach Strategies - Where to Start and How to Drive Success

JOBfindah Network - Fast Forward Your Search Job Posting for OFCCP Compliance

JOBfindah webinar to discuss outreach strategies for diversity recruiting and OFCCP compliance.

JOBfindah enables businesses to reach their OFCCP compliance and diversity hiring goals with easy, effective, and affordable technology, processes, and expertise.” — Rathin Sinha, CEO of JOBfindah

CONCORD, MA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOBfindah Network, a leading provider of SaaS-based OFFCP compliance management and diversity recruiting solutions, announced today that Mary Leone of Diversity Outreach Partners will be presenting in its upcoming webinar on April 21, 2021, at 2:00 pm EDT. She will discuss outreach strategies that employers should consider as part of effective recruiting efforts for improved diversity hiring and regulatory OFCCP compliance.

To reach, attract and recruit talent from traditionally underrepresented groups such as minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ, people of color, and persons with disabilities employers must take a comprehensive approach for outreach. While traditional job boards are a necessary component of recruiting today, they alone are not sufficient for driving diversity recruiting results. Traditional job boards are also inadequate to ensure compliance with the OFCCP regulations for federal contractors and subcontractors such as VEVRAA, Section 503, and EO11246.

“Businesses need to create meaningful relationships with local and national organizations to have access to qualified job seekers from the under-represented groups,” said Mary Leone, a partner at the Diversity Outreach Partners, “they need to be knowledgeable about the various relationship opportunities and be able to measure the effectiveness of such relations”.

To assist with diversity recruiting efforts of its clients, JOBfindah offers comprehensive solutions for automatic job distribution to thousands of local diversity organizations and workforce centers along with job posting on its various diversity job boards and state employment service job banks. Besides, it offers job alerts and other means to reach applicants directly. Besides, employers use its industry-leading Outreach Partner Relationship Management System (OPRMS) to engage in one-one outreach to career counselors, campus recruiters, local veteran employment representatives, and rehabilitation experts in local community organizations.

“While regulatory OFCCP compliance for affirmative action and recruitment outreach is mandatory for federal contractors, workforce diversity is essential for all businesses,” said Rathin Sinha, Founder, and CEO of JOBfindah Network. “we enable businesses to reach their OFCCP compliance and diversity recruiting goals with technology, processes, and expertise. Such webinars help our users stay abreast of best practices and learn from each other”.

There is no fee for attendance, but registration is required. The webinar is approved for 1-hour credit by the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI). Interested parties may register here.

About JOBfindah Network:

JOBfindah Network is the new-generation leader in diversity recruiting technology and OFCCP compliance solutions helping employers hire better talent, boost workplace diversity and ensure compliance with the EEOC and OFCCP regulations for recruitment such as VEVRAA, Section 503, and EO11246. Top organizations nationwide use JOBfindah to minimize compliance audit risk and maximize diversity recruiting results. Find more details at www.jobfindah.com

About Mary Leone:



Mary Leone is a Talent Acquisition leader who has a passion for diversity recruiting with a specialty that includes recruiting people with disabilities and veterans. Mary has deep experience in HR Compliance, both building and improving programs to meet the federal contractor and sub-contractor guidelines for businesses such as Verizon and Texas Instruments. Through her Talent Acquisition experience and volunteering with both veterans and organizations for people with disabilities, she has helped hundreds of candidates and multiple organizations, while building key relationships. For more information, please visit www.diversityoutreachpartners.com