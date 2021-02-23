OFCCP Compliance – What to Expect from the OFCCP in 2021

Integrated Solution for OFCCP Compliance and Recruiting Results Minimize Risk. Maximize Results. Shafeeqa Giarratani JOBfindah Webinar Announcement

Attorney Shafeeqa Giarratani to Present at the Upcoming JOBfindah Network Webinar

Helping employers with easy and effective diversity recruiting and good-faith affirmative action outreach for OFCCP compliance is our mission.” — Rathin Sinha

CONCORD, MA, MIDDLESEX, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOBfindah Network, a leading provider of SaaS-based OFFCP compliance management and diversity recruiting outreach solutions, announced today that nationally acclaimed labor and employment attorney Shafeeqa Giarratani will be presenting in its upcoming webinar on March 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm EST.

Heightened emphasis on affirmative action and diversity hiring is expected from the newly appointed leadership at the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (“OFCCP”) under the Biden Administration. Racial justice and gender equality are in focus as is the emphasis on inclusion, pay equity, and other labor-friendly regulations. From recruiting to retention and growth, these potential changes will significantly impact the human resources function, and businesses need to be proactively prepared.

“Federal contractors need to be ready for strict enforcement by the OFCCP as well as for possible legislative changes,” said Shafeeqa Giarratani, member of the Board of Directors Ogletree & Deakins, “they need to be knowledgeable about what is expected and be prepared to take steps for mitigation”.

Federal contractors and sub-contractors are held to the highest standards of equal employment opportunity and affirmative action. Government policies and agendas often guide the requirements and priorities. With a change of administration with significantly differing perspectives, employers are wondering about the scope and pace of anticipated changes. The webinar is a great venue to learn and collaborate.

“Compliance with the regulations while pursuing superior diversity recruiting results requires technology, processes, and expertise,” said Rathin Sinha, CEO of JOBfindah Network. “Such webinars help our users stay abreast of the developments, prepare with confidence, and use our technology and service to boost results and ensure compliance”.

There is no fee for attendance, but registration is required. Interested parties may register at this link. (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8963687594508503822)

About JOBfindah Network:

JOBfindah Network (www.jobfindah.com) is the next-generation leader in diversity recruiting and OFCCP compliance technology and solutions helping employers hire better talent, boost workplace diversity and ensure compliance with the EEOC and OFCCP regulations for recruitment such as VEVRAA, Section 503, and EO11246. Top organizations nationwide use JOBfindah to minimize audit risk and maximize diversity recruiting results. Find more details of our OFCCP compliance and diversity outreach solutions at www.jobfindah.com

About Shafeeqa Giarratani:

Shafeeqa Giarratani is a member of the Board of Directors of the legal firm Ogletree & Deakins (www.ogletree.com). She represents employers in the federal and state courts and before various administrative and regulatory agencies and advises on the issues of affirmative action, legislative and regulatory changes affecting employment matters for federal contractors, and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program (OFCCP). Shafeeqa has been repeatedly named as a Super Lawyer–Texas Rising Star. For more information, please visit www.ogletree.com