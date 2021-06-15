Hal Leonard Launches New, Expanded ArrangeMe® Sheet Music Self-Publishing Platform
Free Service Offers Licensing, Distribution, and Sales Solutions for Independent Songwriters, Composers, and ArrangersMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard, the world's largest provider of music publications and music instruction materials, announced today the launch of a fully-updated and expanded version of its sheet music self-publishing platform, ArrangeMe.
The ArrangeMe platform enables songwriters, composers, and arrangers to publish and sell their sheet music arrangements of popular songs, public domain works, and original compositions through the world's most popular sheet music retailers. Via integrations with retailers including Sheet Music Plus, Sheet Music Direct, and Noteflight Marketplace, sheet music published through ArrangeMe is available for purchase by millions of musicians worldwide.
Through this free-to-use platform, ArrangeMe empowers participants to earn money for every piece of sheet music sold, while ArrangeMe handles logistics including distribution, copyrighted song licensing, and commission payments. No membership fees, distribution fees, or publishing fees are required to participate in ArrangeMe.
Licensing agreements with music publishers and copyright holders, including Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing, BMG Music Publishing, Kobalt Music, Downtown Music, and many others provide composers and arrangers the opportunity to not only publish original compositions but also their own arrangements of over 3,000,000 popular, copyrighted titles.
"Hal Leonard's mission is to be the best global provider of tools and resources for learning, teaching, and creating music," said Jeff Schroedl, Executive Vice President at Hal Leonard. "Our ArrangeMe platform is designed to further achieve this goal by working together with independent songwriters, composers, and arrangers to make the world's music playable by musicians of all instruments, styles, and skill levels."
A combination and expansion of two previous successful self-publishing programs, Noteflight Marketplace and SMP Press, this redesigned platform combines the successes of both in a single integrated experience, along with expanded distribution options and an all-new reporting system designed to give members full transparency and insight into the sales performance of their works.
"Since their initial launches, over $4,000,000 has been paid to self-publishers through SMP Press and Noteflight Marketplace," said Chris Koszuta, Hal Leonard's VP of Digital and eCommerce. "With the launch of this all-new ArrangeMe, we look forward to further strengthening these existing relationships with the sheet music creator community and ensure all involved in the creation of music are rewarded for their work and creativity."
By working together with arrangers, songwriters, consumers, and publishers, ArrangeMe ensures all parties involved in the creation of music are rewarded fairly for their work, and that the music sold through ArrangeMe is readily available to any musician in the world.
ArrangeMe is available online at www.arrangeme.com.
