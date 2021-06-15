SEEDO CORP EXPANDS R&D CAPABILITIES WITH CUTTING-EDGE MACHINERY FROM AESSENSEGROWS

Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), partners with AEssenceGrows to acquire its state-of-the-art machinery that has the precision necessary to advance its R&D efforts for producing saffron using vertical farming technology.

Investment positions the company for accelerated development and growth.

Seedo Corp (OTCQB:SEDO)

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced the company is now using AEssenseGrows’ modular AEtrium System equipment to advance its R&D efforts. The new machinery features the latest Guardian Grow Manager software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron for use in various applications.

“These new aeroponic systems are a welcome addition to our existing machinery and technologies,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “AEssenseGrows’ precision equipment will allow us to customize protocols for industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and culinary. This will enable us to accelerate our entry into the commercial market and bring us closer to our goal to uplist.”

The saffron spice requires specific climate and growing conditions found in only a few regions around the world. Seedo Corp’s proprietary data science combined with AEssenseGrows’ modular aeroponic systems presents a strategic opportunity to introduce a reliable and large-scale supply chain to the market quickly.

“I have seen many companies and met many visionary leaders. David is the kind of man who can make his vision a reality,” reflected Robert Chen, CEO, AEssense Corporation. “We are proud to provide Seedo Corp with the agility to pursue their innovation with the configurable software that the AEtrium System offers.”

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers precision sensor-driven automation with the inherent benefits of aeroponics for fast growth photosynthesis. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions. By design, the AEtrium System unleashes developer creativity for grow recipe development and innovation. Discoveries are easily captured as repeatable methods with automatic data logging & cloud-based reporting.



About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. AEssenseGrows provides precision sensor controlled SmartFarm platforms and software automation for the accelerated growth of pure, zero pesticide, enriched fresh produce and medicinal plant production. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.