Using Renewable Energy to Improve Global Supply Chain with Company-owned Solar Plant
65% of Shop LC products now made with 100% renewable energy
Our teams are continuously looking for innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint. The world needs to take climate change seriously.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies focus on renewable energy strategies, Shop LC and its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), are taking emissions seriously by launching their own solar plants for two of their manufacturing facilities.
— Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director VGL
"This is an amazing achievement by the team. Each of these projects is progress," says Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director of VGL Global. "Our teams are continuously looking for innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint. The world needs to take climate change seriously. Each of us is doing our part to provide a sustainable planet for future generations.”
VGL is not only the parent to Shop LC, but also the primary manufacturer of product for the home shopping channel. The manufacturer creates about 65% of items sold by Shop LC. Every item sold provides a meal to a child in need through the Your Purchase Feeds program.
The focus on renewable energy and improved operation began in 2014. Solar panel were installed on the roof of the first manufacturing facility. Since then, the commitment has grown by commissioning a fully operational solar power generation project. The new plant takes VGL power capacity to 3.23 megawatts and will address 100% of power needs for the two facilities.
Surplus power will be donated to serve the needs of the local community.
“VGL supports Shop LC and we are making tremendous progress. Some projects are easier than others,” says Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Shop LC. “For example, we are currently on the hunt for the ultimate sustainable packaging, if we crack this code, it will be a major win. Finding sustainable and eco-friendly solutions like this really add to our purpose of delivering joy "
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About Vaibhav Global Limited
Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01019). VGL is an omni-channel E-retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~104 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks – Shop LC in US and Shop TJC in UK. The Company’s ecommerce websites www.shoplc.com in the US and www.tjc.co.uk in the UK complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. The Company is committed to ‘Delivering Joy’ to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program now “Your Purchase Feeds…” where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 51 million meals in US, UK, and India since program inception.
