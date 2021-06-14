Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,040 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police ends all COVID-related operational changes

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police ends all COVID-related operational changes

Agency returns to pre-pandemic operations as Vermont state of emergency set to expire

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, June 14, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is returning to fully normal operations following Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement Monday, June 14, that more than 80% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine for COVID-19.

 

The 80% vaccinated figure represents the threshold level for the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in Vermont and the expiration of the state of emergency, which was first announced more than 15 months ago, on March 13, 2020.

 

When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Vermont last spring, the state police modified some operations in order to help slow the spread of the virus and to protect members of the public and state troopers. The modifications did not affect overall VSP operations, as barracks remained staffed, and personnel continued responding to calls throughout the pandemic.

 

With the ending of restrictions and the state of emergency, all operational changes will now conclude.

 

“I’m incredibly proud of every member of the Vermont State Police for their tireless work and dedication through what was arguably one of the most challenging times in modern history,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “Our ability to adapt to extraordinary circumstances while continuing to provide vital services to the people of Vermont was unmatched. This professionalism and commitment to excellence was unparalleled, brought great credit to the Vermont State Police, and represented one of the many reasons Vermont’s statewide COVID response become the standard by which all others in the country were measured.”

 

Gov. Scott signed an order Monday immediately lifting all statewide COVID-19-related restrictions. The state of emergency expires at midnight Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — some 459 days since it was first enacted.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police ends all COVID-related operational changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.