Vermont State Police ends all COVID-related operational changes

Agency returns to pre-pandemic operations as Vermont state of emergency set to expire

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, June 14, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is returning to fully normal operations following Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement Monday, June 14, that more than 80% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine for COVID-19.

The 80% vaccinated figure represents the threshold level for the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in Vermont and the expiration of the state of emergency, which was first announced more than 15 months ago, on March 13, 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Vermont last spring, the state police modified some operations in order to help slow the spread of the virus and to protect members of the public and state troopers. The modifications did not affect overall VSP operations, as barracks remained staffed, and personnel continued responding to calls throughout the pandemic.

With the ending of restrictions and the state of emergency, all operational changes will now conclude.

“I’m incredibly proud of every member of the Vermont State Police for their tireless work and dedication through what was arguably one of the most challenging times in modern history,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “Our ability to adapt to extraordinary circumstances while continuing to provide vital services to the people of Vermont was unmatched. This professionalism and commitment to excellence was unparalleled, brought great credit to the Vermont State Police, and represented one of the many reasons Vermont’s statewide COVID response become the standard by which all others in the country were measured.”

Gov. Scott signed an order Monday immediately lifting all statewide COVID-19-related restrictions. The state of emergency expires at midnight Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — some 459 days since it was first enacted.

- 30 -