Veteran nurse leader, Diane Donohue, RN, MHA, CCDS, Joins eHealth Technologies as Clinical Customer Success Manager
With a focus on clinical guidance, training, and support, Donohue will help top-ranked U.S. Hospitals implement efficiencies in medical record processes.
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Donohue, RN, MHA, CCDS, Joins eHealth Technologies as Clinical Customer Success Manager
Veteran nurse leader helps company expand clinical support to top-ranked U.S. Hospitals.
eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of medical record retrieval and organization services and image-enabled Health Information Exchanges, today announced Diane Donohue, RN, MHA, CCDS joined the company as Clinical Customer Success Manager.
“Diane has vast experience working in hospitals as a leader, as a nurse, and as an EMR expert,” said Liz Butt, Director of Customer Success. “She will deepen the value we offer to our customers from a clinical perspective drawing from her background.”
Donohue brings over 20 years of management experience to the team, most recently serving as Corporate Manager over two hospitals for University of Florida – Central Florida where she focused on clinical documentation integrity. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to quality and improving patient care, both as a hospital leader and as a bedside nurse in orthopedics, the emergency room, and ICU.
In this newly created role, Donohue will provide clinical guidance, training, and support for clients to help them implement efficiencies in medical records processes and ensure their needs are met. She will also lead clinical education for the eHealth Technologies’ operational team.
“Diane speaks the same language as the clinicians we work with in hospitals every day. She’s well-versed in the challenges they face managing efficiency, accuracy, and quality of patient medical records,” explained Michelle Donowsky, Executive Director of Clinical Optimization. “I look forward to working with Diane to enhance the delivery of our current services, as well as develop new products that will create even more efficiencies for physicians and care providers in the future.”
Why did Donohue make the leap from working in a hospital setting to corporate healthcare services? While earning a Master of Healthcare Administration, she did a presentation on how eHealth Technologies brings value, quality, and time-savings to the medical records collection and review process.
“I saw the value of the services that eHealth Technologies brings to patients and providers, and was very interested in expanding the work I loved from my previous job—reviewing charts, ensuring patient history was accurate, charts were complete, and medical orders were followed,” said Donohue.
“eHealth Technologies is transforming manual, labor intensive processes for the medical industry by leveraging turnkey services and technology to streamline traditional ways of gathering patient medical information,” Donohue said. “I’m looking forward to helping physicians, hospitals, and medical centers drive more efficient care for patients.”
“Diane shines and we are so pleased that she made the transition from helping patients at one hospital, to now helping patients at multiple hospitals across the country. Her previous positions provided the perfect stepping-stone for this evolution,” Donowsky stated.
After expanding to a second office in Duffield, Virginia, and adding more than 100 new employees this year, eHealth Technologies continues to serve customers all over the country, including some of the most distinguished cancer and transplant centers in the U.S.
Originally from Baldwinsville, NY, Diane attended SUNY Buffalo State College where she obtained a B.S in Criminalistics (Forensic Science). She later went on to obtain a Registered Nursing degree and then a Master of Healthcare Administration.
Donohue resides in Fruitland Park, Florida.
About eHealth Technologies™
eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of medical record retrieval and organization services and image-enabled Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). With customers across the country, eHealth Technologies works with prominent HIEs and top-ranked hospitals, including 17of the 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2020-2021. The company’s eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record. Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com.
