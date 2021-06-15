25 Controversial Topics—AcademicInfluence.com Provides Free Resources for Writers and Students Researching Controversy

Writing on a polarizing issue and need outstanding resources? AcademicInfluence.com equips students to better understand controversial topics and communicate that understanding to others in a way that restores a reasoned perspective on today's headlines.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If people everywhere are fuming, it’s likely that some controversial topic in the news is the current flame under their kettle.

Whether on social media, in a chat forum, over a drink, or in a classroom debate, controversial topics dominate our conversations. However, emotion, misinformation, and even disinformation may obfuscate facts and further complicate already complex subjects. Finding balanced, trustworthy resources remains a challenge for truth-seekers.

These topics are a valuable resource in confronting this challenge. Students will find these controversies to be outstanding “fire starters” for writing engaging papers and writers will find excellent fodder for attention-holding articles.

Inflection, the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com tackles the need for authoritative sources here:

The 25 Most Controversial Topics Today

Each controversial topic has its own dedicated page that includes a brief history, the current status of the controversy, a breakdown of the leading positions in the public debate, key influencers on both sides of the issue, and a list of related books. The information provided minimizes the time it takes to assemble source materials, while improving overall comprehension of key points and providing the details needed to write a persuasive position.

The final controversial topics now ranked at AcademicInfluence.com:

• Affirmative Action

• Charter Schools

• Foreign Aid

• Nuclear Energy

• Police Brutality

Those join the 20 controversial topics published earlier:

• Abortion

• Artificial Intelligence

• Atheism

• Censorship and Freedom of Speech

• Civil Rights

• Climate Change

• Death Penalty/Capital Punishment

• Electoral College

• Extremism

• Gun Control

• Hacking

• Health Insurance

• Labor Unions

• Minimum Wage

• Outsourcing

• Religious Freedom

• Reparations

• Social Security

• Vaccines

• Women's Rights

Visit the link above to see how these topics rank and to begin a deeper exploration of the controversial issues currently on the minds of people across America.

“The initial promise of the internet was that it could put vast amounts of information at our fingertips, and make it possible for us to engage one another in the shared quest for a better understanding,” says Dave Tomar, managing editor of Inflection. “But all too often, that promise has been obscured by division, vitriol, and disinformation. This can make the search for facts quite frustrating. With our comprehensive look at the most controversial topics today, AcademicInfluence.com is taking the frustration out of that search.”

How are these topics selected and ranked? The Inflection team measured the permeation of several hundred controversial topics in the public discourse today, using machine-learning analysis of data collected from a comprehensive online database. Each topic was assigned an objective influence ranking based on the number of references it has received in both the academic literature and the popular media. The result is an unbiased, manipulation-resistant, and usable ranking of the most important issues of our day. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

“We used our ranking technology to identify the controversies most on the minds of Americans today--including experts, influencers, and everyday citizens. Anyone who wants to dive deeper into these controversies will not only find an array of perspectives but also a unique sampling of influencers on all sides of a given issue,” says Tomar. “We want to turn down the heat while raising the ability for people to communicate with authority. Our goal? Promoting the kind of understanding that unites people and equips them to find solutions to the problems that spawn controversy.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.