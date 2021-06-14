Embrace island time in The Bahamas with ease of air travel

Travelers have been daydreaming of a vacation in The Bahamas for nearly a year and half. We’re so thrilled there are so many nonstop and one-stop flight options to make a Bahamian escape a reality.” — Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas is poised for a big comeback this summer. Whether travelers are toe-dipping their way back into travel and seeking a close-to-home vacation, or adding island hopping to their adventure-focused itinerary, getting to The Bahamas is within arm’s reach, thanks to the many airlift options in major hubs across the U.S.

“Travelers have been daydreaming of a vacation in The Bahamas for nearly a year and half, and we’re so thrilled there are so many nonstop and one-stop flight options to make a Bahamian escape a reality,” said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

There are plenty of ways for every type of traveler to get to The Bahamas by air this summer:

TOE-DIPPING BACK TO TRAVEL

The Bahamas is quite literally positioned as the closest Caribbean destination to the U.S. There’s no need to hop on a plane across the world to get the vacation you’ve been wishing for.

• American Airlines is offering escapes to Nassau from Chicago, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.

• New Yorkers looking to escape the East Coast can fly Delta, Jet Blue, American Airlines, or United non-stop to Nassau.

• Silver Airways offers many flight options to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale, including Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Bimini and Nassau.

• Those traveling from Florida have plenty of options to get to Nassau via Bahamasair from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

• Houstonians can trade the Gulf of Mexico for the blue hues of The Bahamas via United’s nonstop flights to Nassau. Dallas-area residents can also fly into Nassau twice weekly from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Denver and Houston residents can book one-stop flights to Grand Bahama Island, Exuma, Eleuthera and Abaco via the airline as well.

ISLAND TIME IN THE OUT ISLANDS & GRAND BAHAMA

The Bahamas Out Islands are known for their secluded nature, not to mention they’re home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. For those seeking an under-the-radar vacation and want to opt in to everything or nothing at all, there is plenty to choose from with these flight options:

• American Airlines will be offering flights from Miami and Charlotte all summer to Grand Bahama Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Abaco. Chicago residents can also make a trip to the Out Islands including Exuma, Abaco and Eleuthera via the airline.

• Delta Airlines offers daily flights from Atlanta to Eleuthera and Exuma.

A BUDGET FRIENDLY WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE BAHAMAS

Just around the corner, starting June 24, 2021, Frontier Airlines will take travelers from Miami to Nassau, giving wanderlusters a more budget friendly way to travel. The airline will depart Miami International Airport four times weekly, including Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Southwest Airlines has announced the resumption of its daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau beginning October 7, 2021. The airline will also resume its Saturday and Sunday service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) beginning October 7, 2021. Flights are available for booking today.

Canadians can also look forward to the return of travel to The Bahamas, with resumed service from Toronto to Nassau via Sunwing Airlines beginning June 27.

To learn more about the flights offered to The Bahamas, check out: https://www.bahamas.com/getting-here/flying.

Be sure to head to Bahamas.com/travelupdates for an overview of The Bahamas’ travel and entry protocols before booking a vacation in paradise.