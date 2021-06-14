Georgia Music Hall of Fame Producer Harold Shedd Being Honored on 90th Birthday
Musicians and industry legends to celebrate the producer behind some of Country Music’s biggest actsBREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harold Shedd has spent most of his life making sure the spotlight shined on the artists he produced, including artists he discovered and/or produced such as the band Alabama, Toby Keith, Mel Tillis, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. On Saturday, November 13th, the focus will be on Shedd, one of country music’s most beloved and successful industry executives and producers.
For Shedd’s 90th birthday there will be a celebration held at Mill Town Music Hall in his hometown of Bremen, Ga. (1031 Alabama Avenue, just off Harold Shedd Highway). There will be tribute performances by some of Harold’s favorite artists, to be announced in future months as the lineup is built.
The Shedd family requests that in lieu of gifts that you consider a donation to:
The Kennesaw State University Music Business program, in honor of Harold’s lifelong friend Rhubarb Jones
The ALS Association, in honor of Randall Redding - founder of Mill Town Music Hall and close friend of Harold Shedd
Shedd played in a local band and served as a radio disc jockey for 14 years in Bremen prior to moving to Nashville. In 1979, he was instrumental in signing Alabama for RCA and then produced 21 consecutive number one hits for the band. He also produced albums for Mel Tillis, Reba McEntire, and Glen Campbell. In 1988, Shedd joined Mercury Polygram Records Nashville, where during the next six years he oversaw the signing of Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith and Kathy Mattea to name a few. Shedd has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and is recognized within the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The host music venue honors Harold Shedd by renaming its entrance street after Shedd’s music studio back in the day, Music Mill Road. Mill Town Music Hall also boasts memorabilia from Shedd ranging from platinum records to one-of-a-kind photos with Shedd, his colleagues and artists.
About Mill Town Music Hall
Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,100 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), R.K. Redding Construction, Synovus Bank, Greystone Power Corporation, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, West Georgia Roofing, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haney Farm and Ranch and Powersports, the Coca-Cola Company, John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC, and West Georgia Technical College. Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.
