FPG to Upfit Ford’s New All-Electric F-150 Lightning and E-Transit Vans into Electric Emergency Response Vehicles
Combining the latest electric vehicle technology with industry leading expertise to deliver the market’s next generation of emergency response vehicles
Our sole priority has always been to focus on the needs and interests of our first responders”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the company is prepared to upfit the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit Vans for its emergency response partners including law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire departments and is accepting initial orders now.
— Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group
For over 20 years, FPG has been serving emergency vehicle fleets and creating custom vehicle solutions to meet their needs. The company recently launched a new division, FPG Electrified (FPGe), which is focused on electrification of light- and medium-duty emergency and specialty vehicles and products. FPGe’s mission is to create an EV platform with first responders in mind. FPG has been involved in the vehicle electrification industry since 2015 and is combining its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.
“FPG continues to focus on developing and delivering best in class solutions. We are extremely pleased and excited about adding FPGe’s solutions to the new electric vehicles for our core markets.” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “Our sole priority has always been to focus on the needs and interests of our first responders and as the industry begins to adopt the benefits of electric vehicle technology, we remain committed to working with our customers to ensure these new technologies meet their needs without compromise. FPGe looks forward and is excited about the new electric vehicle future and we are well-positioned to support the upcoming growth in our core markets.”
FPGe is incorporating the latest technologies and features into these new electric vehicles. To augment the electric vehicle functionality, FPGe’s product attributes will include increased reliability, enhanced telematics and monitoring, and additional AC power options. Using vehicle telematics and onboard datahubs, FPGe employs intelligence and data gathering methodologies to assess and report on vehicle and fleet performance.
Ford recently revealed its new all-electric line of vehicles for customers looking to transition to zero emissions vehicles. Ford’s F-150 and Transit platforms are ideally suited and broadly used in many emergency and specialty response fleets. The new electrified versions augmented with FPGe’s upfits will enable the industry to implement robust electric vehicles that have been professionally developed and are well supported by a major OEM.
As a thought leader in vehicle electrification, FPGe offers additional assistance by researching federal and state tax incentives as well as available grants for its partners. FPG Electrified also assists fleets from concept to execution including fleet configuration, charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, fleet data visibility, project management and energy storage among others.
As new technology and electric chassis begin shipping from Ford, FPGe invites our current and potential partners to inquire about the benefits, features and information on upfitting these electric vehicles into electric emergency response vehicles.
# # #
About First Priority Group: Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG’s EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while manufacturing its own line of remounted ambulances. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. Learn more at www.1FPG.com or call 1-800-526-5106.
Peter Sciara
First Priority Group
+1 973-347-4321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn