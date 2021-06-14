Olivia Quido Skincare Named The Official Skincare of the 69th Miss. Universe Pageant

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivia Quido Skincare has made her second appearance as the official skincare brand of the Miss. Universe competition, cementing her standing as the best kept beauty secret of Hollywood celebrities, beauty queens, and clients globally. Olivia Quido’s partnership goes beyond the confines of skincare, it is a testament to improving yourself and others and embracing the glow that you have within and unabashedly letting it radiate outwards. Olivia Quido’s deliverance of radiant and healthy skin have given her clients the confidence to be beauty queens in their own lives, pursuing their goals and illuminating a path as they blaze by.

From beauty queen legends such as Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach and 2019 Miss. Universe Winner Zozibini Tunzi, to the thousands of clients who are loyal to the results delivered by her products, there is no surprise that Olivia Quido has amassed an impressive skincare empire.

Olivia Quido is committed to leading the industry when it comes to products that repair skin from the inside out, helping clients to achieve glowing healthy skin and dispelling even the most unrelenting of skincare concerns. Using top of the line ingredients gathered globally, her topical products have earned a reputation for replacing surgery and other invasive options. Her “Secret Collection” line of 24K gold infused products have become a cult favorite of celebrities and renowned beauty queens and have been staples at an array of high profile events, including the Emmys.

Olivia Quido and the Miss. Universe pageant both strongly believe that true beauty is what lies beneath the surface, the confidence that illuminates from within and ignites a room with a smile. Beauty comes from inspiring yourself and others, channeling that “inner glow” and shining brightly wherever you go. Olivia Quido has maintained her altruistic philosophy of spreading knowledge, kindness, confidence and joy to all of her clients.