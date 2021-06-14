Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – DDS Agencies
Meet Rajendra Sekhawat, Agency Owner of DDS Agencies working for your advantage in all of Pennsylvania for home and auto insurance.
I joined Quantum Assurance because they are top quality and are backed by support.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Rajendra Sekhawat, an independent insurance agency owner at DDS Agencies. Rajendra joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in October 2020 and opened his insurance agency in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania specializing in home and auto insurance.
When you work with DDS Agencies, you can expect:
• Not having to shop around for the best coverage and rates on home, auto, or life insurance. DDS Agencies does the insurance shopping and compares rates and coverage to save you time and money!
• Quality insurance coverage for a low price, a high level of professional service, and a long-term relationship.
• A custom insurance policy designed just for you and all your needs for the best rate.
"I truly enjoy working with Rajendra and seeing firsthand how his passion for the community manifests in his providing for their tax and insurance needs. I am excited to see what he will achieve as a Quantum independent insurance agency owner in the years to come" - Jeff Shi, Quantum Assurance
“I joined Quantum Assurance because they are top quality and are backed by support.” - Rajendra Sekhawat, Agency Owner of DDS Agencies
About
Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About DDS Agencies:
Let's face it, insurance jargon can be very confusing. Our inside knowledge of many companies and many products will work to your advantage. In fact, different insurance companies often charge vastly different premiums for the exact same coverage. As independent insurance agents, we are not employed by one particular company. Instead, we can select insurance products from among those companies that best address your unique concerns.
To learn more visit: www.insuranceclip.com
