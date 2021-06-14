Thousands Tour Exhibit Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Psychiatry an Industry of Death Museum

The Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum is open daily in downtown Clearwater, Florida

The Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum is open daily in downtown Clearwater, Florida

The museum presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry across fourteen audio-visual displays, each revealing another aspect of psychiatric abuse and violations of human rights.

The museum presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry across fourteen audio-visual displays, each revealing another aspect of psychiatric abuse and violations of human rights.

In 1976, California was the first State to recognize the dangers of electroshock—and prohibited its use on children under the age of 12. More than 40 years later, the FDA has failed to ensure clinical trials prove that ECT devices are safe and effective.

In 1976, California was the first State to recognize the dangers of electroshock—and prohibited its use on children under the age of 12. More than 40 years later, the FDA has failed to ensure clinical trials prove that ECT devices are safe and effective.

CCHR Florida has toured over 7,500 people through the museum as part of an ongoing campaign to restore rights and dignity to the field of mental health.

Governments, insurance companies and private individuals pay billions of dollars each year to psychiatrists in pursuit of cures that psychiatrists admit do not exist.”
— Citizens Commission on Human Rights
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 7,500 people have toured the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum which opened in Clearwater during the summer of 2015. Comprised of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses, the exhibit is a two-hour self-guided tour which uses educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out on abuse and fraud in the mental health industry. The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog, opened the museum for the purpose of raising awareness on the history of psychiatry and creating effective change to the mental health law known as the Baker Act.

Coupling tours of the museum with seminars and workshops delivered by attorneys and healthcare professionals on the mental health law and the dangerous side effects of psychiatric drugs, CCHR aspires to disabuse lawmakers, doctors and all private citizens that psychiatry is a trusted and safe expert for the betterment of mental health.

Of the thousands of people that tour the museum and attend center events are psychiatric nursing students brought by their professors to learn the truth about psychiatry. Students from schools such as Galen College of Nursing, Medical Prep Institute of Tampa Bay, Orange Technical College, Keiser University Clearwater Campus and Breckenridge College of Nursing at ITT-Technical Institute tour the exhibit and center as part of their clinical days and find the experience to be informative and eye-opening.

Additionally, the Center offers regular showings of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights International’s latest documentary, “Therapy or Torture: The Truth about Electroshock”.

A gripping exposé about a psychiatric “treatment” that most people think was banned as torture in 1976 when the film “One Few over the Cuckoo’s Nest” won multiple Academy Awards, the documentary uses patient testimony, legal depositions and health care and biomedical experts to refute claims that electroshock “helps.”

The museum is open daily and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and electroshock are held weekly and monthly. Both are open to the general public and free of charge. For more information please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 (727) 422-8820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, Introduction

You just read:

Thousands Tour Exhibit Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 (727) 422-8820
Company/Organization
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
109 N. Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, Florida, 33755
United States
+1 7274228820
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

Our Website

More From This Author
Thousands Tour Exhibit Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations
CCHR Issues Invitation to Tour Museum in Observance of PTSD Awareness Month
Watchdog Hosts Open House to Raise Awareness on Mental Health Drug Dangers
View All Stories From This Author