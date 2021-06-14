TECKpert Announced as a Top Software Development Company in Miami
TECKpert has been recognized among the top Software Development Companies in Miami for 2021 by DesignRush.
— Adrian Esquivel
DesignRush is a reliable online guide to finding the best professional companies and agencies categorized according to vertical and area of expertise. After evaluating and analyzing TECKpert's performance with some of the most prominent brands in the US, DesignRush gave TECKpert a spot among the best in Miami.
Although TECKpert is based in Miami, TECKpert serves private and public organizations and government agencies across the United States. TECKpert was founded in 2009 by Adrian Esquivel who is passionate about building technical teams that deliver long lasting digital transformations in keeping with the mission of the organization. Since its founding, TECKpert has had consistent year over year growth, including the 2020 pandemic year. With over 1,000+ digital professionals, countless projects completed, and long-term client relationships, the TECKpert team is proud of their accomplishments.
"The Miami Tech scene has really blossomed over the last year and we look forward to our future partnerships with the newest organizations, both big and small. As a veteran of the Miami Tech scene, we are happy to welcome those to the best place on earth," says Adrian Esquivel, TECKpert CEO.
TECKpert is not only for software development. TECKpert also offers technical expertise in many other areas including web & mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Digital Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics."
DesignRush evaluates thousands of agencies and is committed to helping brands find the best solutions for their needs. The platform has a listing that allows users to search partners based on clients, portfolios, reviews, pricing structure, and testimonials. This recognition to TECKpert is one of many that distinguishes the agency and claims it’s excellence.
Business Summary: TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization.
