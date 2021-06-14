Mente Group Promotes Ken Hart To VP & Group Lead, Transactions
As we expand our platform, providing new and innovative services following recapitalization, we will look to Ken Hart's experience and tenacity to refine our transaction processes for our clients.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has promoted Ken Hart to vice president & group lead, Transactions. He joined the company in 2020.
"Ken will continue to provide excellent transaction and market support as well as now lead the Mente transaction team in further developing processes in the pursuit of excellence," said Brian Proctor, Mente Group president and CEO. "As we expand our platform, providing new and innovative services following recapitalization, we will look to Ken Hart's experience and tenacity to refine our transaction processes for our clients," Proctor added.
Hart joined Mente Group responsible for managing aircraft acquisition and disposition transaction activities for the company’s Gulfstream and turboprop clients. His areas of transaction expertise include – aircraft market research and value analysis, planning and managing aircraft sales campaigns, and planning and managing aircraft acquisition projects.
Hart possesses strong cross-border experience with import and export transactions to and from Europe, Australia and North America. He joined the firm following six years with Hagerty Jet Group as executive vice president, three years with Welsch Aviation as an associate broker and several years as an entrepreneur where he founded and operated several successful businesses.
He holds a bachelor of science in business administration, with a major in marketing from NYIT, in Old Westbury, New York. He works from Mente Group's headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
