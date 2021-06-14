Virtual public input meeting available June 21 on proposed improvements to ND 67 in Scranton

A virtual public input meeting will be available June 21 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to North Dakota Highway 67 through Scranton.

The project consists of completing a mill and overlay outside of Scranton and complete resurfacing within Scranton. The project may require temporary right-of-way. No closures or detours are expected.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and Brosz Engineering, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by July 5, 2021, to Gayle Cox, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 551, Watford City, ND 58854, or email: gaylec@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Gayle Cox at 701-842-3526 or gaylec@broszengineering.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.