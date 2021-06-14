Nearly $1 Million Approved to Acquire Flood-Prone Properties in Harnett and Pender Counties

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $976,710 to help acquire, demolish and remove five residential structures in Harnett and Pender counties that were flooded after Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.

Four of the structures are located in the town of Linden and the city of Dunn in Harnett County. One property is in Currie, Pender County. All the properties have been subjected to repetitive flooding over the years. Once the structures are removed, the parcels will be converted to an open space. Purchase of the properties will also help the homeowners relocate to an area with no ongoing flood risks.

“This is good news for the homeowners and those communities, but these mitigation projects will take time to complete,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA’s share of the cost for the project in Harnett County is $513,285 with a cost to the state of $171,095. The federal share for the project in Pender County is $219,247 and the state’s share is $73,083. The federal share is reimbursed to the state, which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that reduce risks from repetitive hazards. Hazard mitigation includes long-term solutions that help reduce or eliminate rebuilding costs from future disasters. This mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.

Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.