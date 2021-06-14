Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE TRAILER DEBUT

In Theaters September 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” starring Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Directed by: Michael Showalter
Written by: Abe Sylvia
Produced by: Jessica Chastain, p.g.a., Kelly Carmichael, p.g.a., Rachel Shane, p.g.a., Gigi Pritzker
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio

