ORT Tool Ready for Increase in Renewables

The company’s 20 years of experience make it very capable

We have done just about everything in the renewable industries” — Angelo Milano, Vice President, ORT Tool

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT Tool is uniquely prepared for the increase in renewables as the result of the new presidential administration. For the past 20 years, ORT Tool has been working with companies in the solar, wind and electrical vehicles (EV) industries. The company has considerable depth and breadth of experience in these industries. “We have done just about everything in the renewable industries,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President.

The solar industry work started in 2000. Since that time the company has worked for a number of solar companies. The work has included components for solar panel lines as well as building and installing complete solar panel lines on customer site.

In addition to working in solar, ORT Tool has also done extensive work in the wind industry especially in machining gearbox housings for wind turbines. GE Wind being one of ORT Tool’s major wind customers.

More recently, ORT Tool has been building and assembling machines for companies associated with the EV industry and is currently working on a few major projects.

“We recognize the importance of the renewable industries and are proud of the work we are doing,” further commented Milano.