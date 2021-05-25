ORT Tool Ready for Plastics Machinery Growth

30 Years of Experience Make ORT Tool an Industry Stalwart

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biden Administration’s push to bring more and more manufacturing back to America will make demand for plastics products even much greater. The increase demand for plastics products will lead to a greater demand for plastics machinery. The industry is already experience strain on resources and suppliers.

ORT Tool is well-positioned to meet the industry’s increased demand. With over 30 years of manufacturing, ORT has developed considerable expertise in the following areas:

• Blow molding equipment -- die systems, melt transport systems, extruder integration, and trim tooling

• Structural Parts-- machine bases, platens and clamp cylinders

“We have doubled our production capacity in the last year and have 16 horizontal boring mills with day and night shift at our disposal to help out production needs.” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President. He further added, “Right now we have plenty of machine time available so we’ll be ready to meet any demands that are needed.”

In addition to supporting the plastics machinery industry, ORT Tool services the renewable industries of wind and solar, electric vehicles, oil and gas, transportation and semiconductor industries.

