ORT Tool the Industry Leader in Machining Fluid Ends

Delivering Unmatched Quality to the Oil and Gas Industry for over 11 years

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT Tool has been able to deliver extremely high-quality fluid ends for the last 11 plus years. The company employs the following manufacturing practices to deliver its unmatched quality:

• High precision machining of fluid ends made from stainless materials, including various custom stainless steels as well as alloy steel forgings.

• Highly efficient in production machining of multiple style blocks as well as prototypes to assist in the development of superior products to the industry.

• Machining processes delivers consistent quality and timing of finished fluid ends to meet customer requirements.

• Highly skill operators, multiple machining centers and superior tooling – proprietary processes that enable ORT Tool’s customers to maintain the edge over their competitors

• ORT is also certified in API Q1 and ISO 9001:2015

With permitting in Texas up over 60% in April, ORT is ready to meet the demands of oil and gas industry as drilling picks up in the Texas.

“We have 16 horizontal boring mills with day and night shift at our disposal to help out production needs for machined fluid end blocks,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President. He further added, “Right now we have plenty of machine time available so we’ll be ready to meet any demands that are needed.”

In addition to supporting the oil and gas industry, ORT Tool services the renewable industries of wind and solar, electric vehicles, plastic machinery, transportation and semiconductor industries.