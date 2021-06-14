Registration for Early Childhood Education Conference Opens June 15th

This year’s annual statewide Early Childhood Education Conference, Connecting Early Childhood Education: Birth through Eight Across the State, has been organized through a collaboration of early childhood partners, including the Maine DOE. The conference will be held on October 22nd and 23rd at the Cross Center in Bangor.

Speakers and presenters will focus on best practices in early childhood education for all those working with children from birth through elementary school. Sessions will focus on early learning, social and emotional skills, leadership, equity and diversity, policy, meeting the needs of diverse learners, and more! Workshops will be organized in categories so that every preschool to 3rd grade professional can find their best fit, from those working in child care and Head Start to out-of-school-time programs and elementary schools, from principals and administrators to special education and classroom teachers.

Come for one day or come for both! Cost of attendance is $70.00 per person for one day or $140.00 per person for both days.

How to register beginning June 15th:

Please visit the Conference website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maine-early-childhood-education-conference-tickets-140011555331 Click on the green button that says Tickets and a pop up window will open. This registration process will secure you a ticket to one day of the 2021 Statewide ECE Conference. Participants will select breakout sessions for the conference at a later date. To register for the other day, click on the website link again, and repeat the process.

Please contact the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children with any questions or concerns related to registration by emailing info@maineaeyc.org or by calling 207-747-2490.

For other questions, contact Maine DOE’s Early Childhood Specialist, Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.