The President of the Susan B. Anthony List Joins The Influential Truth & Liberty Livecast
Dannenfelser joined the Truth & Liberty livecast to discuss a number of issues, including gains made in the fight for the unborn.
What do we see coming? The fruit of all our prayers . . . [of] the whole pro-life movement – everyone who loves the Lord and loves His children.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a potential landmark case being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a wave of pro-life lawmakers entering Congress, the end of abortion in America may be on the horizon, according to Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.
— Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List
“What do we see coming?,” said Dannenfelser “The fruit of all our prayers . . . [of] the whole pro-life movement – everyone who loves the Lord and loves His children.”
The Susan B. Anthony List’s “mission is to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life women leaders.”
The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court recently announced it will review a case which could be a direct challenge to the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. The justices will consider Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which focuses on a Mississippi law limiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“We think it’s very likely, at a minimum, we will see a situation that is much better,” said Dannenfelser.
According to the Susan B. Anthony List, the Court “will consider the question of whether all ‘pre-viability’ bans on abortion are unconstitutional.” Scientific advancements in the nearly 50 years since Roe have paved the way for an opportunity to show that unborn children have sensation early in pregnancy. “It really is an enormous cultural and Christian moment coming that I think will have ripple effects in so many ways,” said Dannenfelser.
The Susan B. Anthony List recently launched an advertising campaign confirming the humanity of unborn children.
The most recent election cycle was a banner year for the right to life, according to Dannenfelser whose organization endorses candidates on the life issue. “We had a record number of pro-life women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives – thirty – which was an enormous increase,” said Dannenfelser.
“[The increase in pro-life women representatives] was a sizable faction of the overall Republican ascending majority that will very likely tip the balance of the U.S. House to be conservative and Republican again,” said Dannenfelser.
Conservative voices like Dannenfelser are asked to join the Truth & Liberty Coalition weekly livecast to educate viewers about significant social issues “We find often that Christians don’t know where to start,” said Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups like Dannenfelser’s across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
https://truthandliberty.net. “Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Harris.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
The Susan B. Anthony List advertising campaign video