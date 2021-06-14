Free Live Webinar on ABM (Account-Based Marketing)

An expert panel of speakers from companies such as Capita, Cvent and Web Insights will be sharing their views on implementing and driving successful ABM.

PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABM (Account-Based Marketing) has become a priority for businesses looking to become more client-centric, but how can B2B professionals effectively implement an ABM strategy that works for them, and yield the very best results? Web Insights , the world leader in B2B website visitor automation has curated this virtual event to help business professionals to learn more about ABM from a panel of carefully selected industry experts. The event will be hosted by business author and speaker, Christoph Trappe, who will be joined by speakers from Capita, Cvent and Web Insights.Topics include the power of segmentation and personalization for ABM, sales and marketing alignment, customer obsession, and tips for executing a strong and successful ABM strategy.The webinar takes place on Thursday, June 17th at 4pm (GMT) / 11pm (EST) / 10am (CST). During the 45 minute event, attendees will be able to ask questions to the panel and participate in polls. Business professionals interested in learning more about ABM can register for the free webinar by following this link About Web InsightsThe Web Insights website visitor automation software cuts out the noise to deliver insight to B2B organizations, precisely where and when it is required. The Web Insights software solution is a world-class business growth enabler, assisting brands to become more efficient and effective, capitalizing on every website opportunity in real-time.The technology instantly recognizes website visitors and automatically routes them to the relevant person within a business, making it the perfect solution for enterprise sales and marketing leaders looking to optimize lead generation, embrace automation, and do so without disrupting busy, high-performing teams.Don’t forget to save a seat today, spaces are filling up fast!