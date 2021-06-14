Ranosys becomes the latest APAC-based Shopify Plus services partner
Ranosys, a leading digital commerce agency, is now the latest Shopify Plus Services Partner in the Asia-Pacific.
— Neel Bhatt, Head of Partnerships, SEA at Shopify Plus
Ranosys is a global software development company headquartered in Singapore with offices in the US, UK, UAE, and 3 India-based delivery centers. Ranosys’ core business is providing scalable, reliable, and affordable eCommerce, Digital Transformation, and Software Product Engineering to clients worldwide. Since 2008, the flexible delivery approaches and experienced consultants of Ranosys have delivered projects on time and on budget enabling them to become the technology partner of choice for many organizations across Asia, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.
As a Shopify Plus Services Partner, Ranosys will be able to offer businesses scalable, world-class eCommerce solutions that will transform a merchant's digital capabilities, place them ahead of customer demands, and deliver impressive experiences to fast-forward ROIs. Ranosys is set to provide best-in-class solutions to emerging brands and high-end businesses looking for a robust enterprise commerce platform built for speed and flexibility.
Rameshwar Vyas, CEO, Ranosys, said, “We are thrilled to officially become a Shopify Plus partner. We have always focused on adopting a customer-centric approach, and becoming a certified Shopify Plus Partner will help us to offer end-to-end integrated digital commerce solutions to our clients with a limitless, reliable, and intuitive platform like Shopify Plus.”
With over a decade of experience in delivering comprehensive commerce solutions to leading brands in the fashion & apparel, consumer retail, and food & beverage sectors, Ranosys will be able to support Shopify Plus merchants looking to scale their business with a wide array of services including designing commerce strategy, mobile commerce, customization, integration and managed support services.
“Shopify Plus powers commerce for the world’s fastest growing and most innovative brands like Allbirds, Secret Lab, Gymshark, ONE Championship and JB HiFi with the tools they need for a seamless omni-channel experience,” said Neel Bhatt, Head of Partnerships, SEA at Shopify Plus. “We are delighted to welcome Ranosys as the newest APAC Shopify Plus partner, which will give our merchants access to its digital commerce expertise.”
The innovative digital commerce solutions of Ranosys have assisted several globally renowned brands to achieve their digital transformation goals, place a well-integrated unified digital ecosystem, and implement technologies of tomorrow. Leveraging the power of the Shopify Plus platform, Ranosys is now well-positioned to revolutionize both retailer and customer journeys by curating a digital commerce solution that helps brands accelerate revenue growth.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a global digital consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the USA, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company's digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client's lead in the digital community.
