The Flamenco-Dancing, M.D. - Dr. Coco Cabrel of Los Angeles, CA Collaborates with Feed the Hungry Corporation Non-profit

Feed the Hungry Corp Logo & Flamenco-Dancing, M.D.

Celebrity doctor brings a new meaning to helping people with their body, mind, and soul through flamenco dance

ROWLETT, TX, USA, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 14, 2021, a new marketing collaboration developed with "Feed the Hungry Corporation" non-profit and "The Flamenco-Dancing, M.D.” also known as Dr. Coco Cabrel of Los Angeles, California. Her new collaboration with "Feed the Hungry Corporation" non-profit consists of a $1.00 donation for every drop-in class ($20/class) for an entire year. This way even if the same person takes multiple drop-in classes, it's a $1.00 donation for each drop-in. This is a mutually rewarding development for "Feed the Hungry Corporation" with a new relationship with a doctor who understands hunger problems and deeper needs. “The Flamenco-Dancing, M.D.,” Dr. Coco Cabrel and her worldwide clientele are walking testimonies of success. Originally, Dr. Coco Cabrel was introduced to me through a former student Tony Marino, who is now "The Las Vegas chiropractor." He was on my podcast “A Month of Happiness with Ms. Mollie” benefiting “Feed the Hungry Corporation” non-profit filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.Current charity events are at the Semi-Annual car shows at Dickeys BBQ pit at Mabank TX on June 12, 2021 and Rowlett TX on June 19, 2021. Dr. Coco agreed to donate up until June 19, 2021 a $10 donation for every special one month all-access package valued at $80. Go to https://withribbon.com/m/7345 . Thereafter, an entire year is based on a $1.00 donation for every drop-in class valued at ($20/class).We sincerely appreciate a brilliant mind on board with the expertise of Dr. Coco Cabrel. She has an affinity for humanity and community.For information on Dr. Coco Cabrel classes go to www.cocosflamefit.com and her other links on community involvement at https://linktr.ee/CocoCabrel Dr. Coco Cabrel prefers to be reached through her website and email: drcoco@cococabrel.com.Social MediaPR

Feed the Hungry Corp Non-profit/Associate Director & Author Mollie/Dr. Coco Cabrel, The Flamenco-Dancing MD