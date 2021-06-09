Celebrity Pop-Artist, Steve Kaufman Donates Artwork To Feed the Hungry Corp. Non-profit For Charitable Events-Mabank, TX
Charity Events: 7th Semi-Annual Car Show-Dickeys BBQ Pit-Mabank TX-10AM to 3PM & 18th Semi-Annual Car Show-Dickeys BBQ Pit-Rowlett TX-10AM to 3PM-Free to PublicMABANK, TX, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing a new collaboration with Feed the Hungry Corporation Non-profit at www.fthcorp.org and the estate manager, David R. Davis II of Steve Kaufman Pop-art at www.stevekaufmanpopart.com. Associate Director and Award-Winning, Author Mollie Ann Holt orchestrated this new relationship to bring a celebrity influence to Feed the Hungry Corporation a Texas, non-profit, tax exempt organization #83-4018336. She feels that this new business relationship will be quite rewarding for the charity. Seven pieces of the pop-art were donated by estate manager, David R. Davis II.
Steve Kaufman pop-art is the preeminent website to view and purchase the artwork of Andy Warhol's protégé, Steve Kaufman. They are truly the most recognized and distinguished dealer of Kaufman pop-art.
Steve was a dear friend for seventeen years of David R. Davis II. He chose him to be the executor of his estate. All of the artwork that is available came direct from Steve Kaufman and the Steve Kaufman estate. This is the most impressive collection of Steve Kaufman in the world.
The seven pieces debuting at both car shows are worth $2000.00 each. They are framed and packaged with certificate of authenticity. That actual Steve Kaufman pop-at includes:
1. GIVING YOU MY HEART
2. SOPHIA LOREN & JAYNE MANSFIELD
3. ANDY WARHOL HOMAGE TO MARILYN
4. PABLO PICASSO: “DON QUIXOTE DE LA MANCHA"
5. MARILYN MONROE: BEAUTY SALON DAY W/ HAIR & MAKE-UP
6. MARILYN MONROE "I'M COOL IN A POTATO SACK"
7. PRINCESS DIANA & THE ROYAL THRONE
Radio personality, "DJ Rick McNeely" with Fishbowl, radio network from Arlington, TX. He will be surrounded by celebrity, Steve Kaufman, pop-art during both car show events. DJ Rick can be reached at: https://www.facebook.com/rick.mcneely1 or tltentertainment@yahoo.com. DJ Rick is a newly appointed board member with Feed the Hungry Corporation Non-profit.
We will have a Facebook link to feed on the day of both car shows. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Feedthehungrycorporation/.
Upcoming charity events include:
Saturday, June 12th, 2021 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 7th Semi-Annual Mabank Car Truck Motorcycle Boat and Offroad at Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Mabank, TX (Tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/818639125696731)
Saturday, June 19th, 2021 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 18th Semi-Annual Mabank Car Truck Motorcycle Boat and Offroad at Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Rowlett, TX (Tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/310857317287459/)
For media inquires: Contact: Director, Guy New at guynew@fthcorp.org, Helpline: (972) 345-8426, and www.fthcorp.org.
Associate Director & Award-winning, Author, Ms. Mollie Ann Holt at mollieannholt@fthcorp.org, Cell: (310) 321-2390,
and her business website is http://g.co/kgs/HdZ1vj.
Please remember that all donations are tax deductible!
SOCIAL MEDIA
The public may contact us at donate@fthcorp.org and contribute at Venmo https://venmo.com/FeedTheHungry-Corporation
https://fthcorp.org/
https://www.facebook.com/feedthehungrycorporation/
https://www.instagram.com/feed_the_hungry_corp_org/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/65589340/
https://twitter.com/fthCorp/
https://www.pinterest.com/feedthehungrycorporg0650/
https://nextdoor.com/profile/?is=personal_profile
https://www.alignable.com/biz?_tid=1057970
P R
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542542447/mabank-tx-director-guy-new-announces-feed-the-hungry-corp-non-profit-10-000-square-foot-food-warehouse-development
www.clubinsideronline.com See "Norm’s Notes" - June 2021 Publication
Thank you for your donation!
Director, Guy New
&
Associate Director, Ms. Mollie Ann Holt
Guy New
Feed The Hungry Corporation
+1 972-345-8426
guynew@fthcorp.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Host, Associate Director of Feed The Hungry Corp. Non-Profit & Award-Winning, Author Mollie Ann Holt/Special Guest: Flamenco-Dancing, M.D.-COCO CABREL