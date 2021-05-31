MABANK, TX-DIRECTOR, GUY NEW-ANNOUNCES "FEED THE HUNGRY CORP NON-PROFIT" 10,000 SQUARE FOOT, FOOD, WAREHOUSE DEVELOPMENT
ALL DONATIONS GO TO FEED THE HUNGRY CORP NON-PROFIT & ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLEMABANK, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEED THE HUNGRY CORPORATION
Texas non-profit IRS tax exempt organization #83-4018336
Almost 10 years ago, Guy New founded The Catering Guy LLC and opened a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant because food is a fabulous artform that brings faith, family, and friends together. As our business grew, we realized more and more that hunger is a huge issue for the poor, even in nice neighborhoods. In fact, statistics show that every community in the country is home to people who struggle with hunger daily.
Since 2011, at both Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rowlett, TX as well as in Mabank, TX, The Catering Guy LLC’s semi-annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Boat and Off Road vehicle shows have proved to be a favorite in the community. From the inception, we have always promoted a FREE show with all donations going to charity. The last couple of years, we have dedicated our shows to FEED THE HUNGRY CORPORATION events.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rowlett, TX and in Mabank, TX have always devoted several days a year to feeding anyone in the community that is hungry for FREE, no questions asked. Almost immediately into the events, we sought to identify deeper needs within the community and to help these people in partnerships with local churches, food banks, clothing banks, shelters, Counsellors, et al. In addition to feeding them for a day, we have been able to provide groceries, clothing, counselling, pay utility bills, provide gift cards and even hope, especially at Christmas time.
In February of 2019 we incorporated FEED THE HUNGRY CORPORATION as a Texas nonprofit agency and have received our IRS 501 (C)(3) tax exempt status in order to increase our community serve ability. We are currently doing a needs survey to determine how we can better serve and improve our community. Our board members are dedicated to serving the community. In fact, that is a part of our mission.
In April of 2021, Feed The Hungry Corporation Board of Directors met at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 101 S. 3rd Street in Mabank, TX at 9:00 PM on April 18th, 2021, and we nominated Sole Proprietor and Author, Mollie Ann Holt as a Board Member to FEED THE HUNGRY CORPORATION serving as Associate Director. Her expertise consist over 20 years, as an award-winning, author, writer, sole proprietor, corporate fundraiser, United States pageant judge (glitz and natural) circuits, Texas talent agent, and corporate management. Former board member of the central Texas restaurant association, and editor of the newsletter in 1999. She was a former Texas radio station manager, of "Mollies Moments" business and entertainment show aired in 2013 with KKVI 89.9FM.
Mollie Ann is a native Texan. Currently, she resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. She lived half her life in Newport Beach, California. For 15 years, she worked closely with general counsel and attorney, James Nasos Mancuso, Esq. in his California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada law practice. He was former Nevada State Bar president in the early 80's, as he represented the sports and entertainment world. At the same time, he served as general counsel and corporate secretary for the telecom industry at Clear World Communications Corporation in 25 states, Hispanic and Vietnamese markets. His expertise consisted of corporate and estate law, motion picture and television. For example, for those of you who love baseball their client was Atlanta Braves pitcher, Greg Maddux of the Maddux Foundation.
Mollie Ann is a Texas talent agent and a former radio station manager. In 2013, she filmed at KKVI 89.9FM the pre-production pilot for the movie "Silent Cries :Breaking Through C.H.D Awareness" based on a true story. In 2019 the London film festival presented us with an award called, Winning Feature Lift-Off Sessions. It was a genuine blessing after six years of hard work. This content is found in her book "A Month of Happiness with Ms. Mollie (Healthy Recipes for 31 Days of Daily Living)" and is represented and distributed in Amazon, 600 locations of Barnes & Noble, Target, Wal-Mart by her publisher Xlibris and marketing agent, Right Choice media. Today, she is a host of a food show based off her book benefiting "Feed the Hungry Corp non-profit" and is raising awareness to her audience.
Feed the Hungry Corporation board members are interested in creating a Boys and Girls Club, especially in the Cedar Creek Lake area, where children can have a safe place for well-rounded Renaissance activities including a hot meal, After-School programs, Tutoring, State & Home School credit, Computer Knowledge, Career Exploration, Camping & Outdoors, Music, Water Sports, Basketball, Soccer, Crafts, and Health.
Feed the Hungry Corporation wants to feed anyone that is hungry in the Cedar Creek lake or Lake Ray Hubbard areas. We want to identify and help with deeper needs. For instance, provide groceries, clothing, counseling, gift cards, pay utility bills, and even provide hope for individuals and families in need. We have a land grant to build upon at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Mabank, Texas for a warehouse to store goods and distribute it to people. However, we need additional property to build a thrift store and a boys and girls club. We are partnering with Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mabank, Faith at Work Ministries, The Catering Guy LLC, WingBoss Mabank, Big Deal Burger Mabank, WingBoss Rowlett, Big Deal Burger Rowlett, and Dickey's Barbecue Pit Rowlett to build a 10,000 sq ft food warehouse in Mabank, TX.
Currently, we have two Semi-Annual car show events at Dickeys BBQ pit in the following cities below:
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mabank, TX
7th Semi-Annual Mabank Car Truck Motorcycle Boat and Offroad
Saturday,June 12th, 2021 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/818639125696731
Dickey's Barbecue Pit - Rowlett, YX
18th Semi-Annual Mabank Car Truck Motorcycle Boat and Offroad
Saturday, June 19th, 2021 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/310857317287459/
For all donations, the public can contribute to by logging into Venmo.com and find us at our account @FeedTheHungry-Corporation.
"Anyone can be great because anyone can serve." ~Martin Luther King Jr.
Guy New
Feed The Hungry Corporation
+1 972-345-8426
guynew@fthcorp.org
Feed The Hungry Corp Org Fundraiser Commercial & Award-Winning, Author Mollie Ann Holt